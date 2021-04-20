First Radisson Individuals hotel debuts in South-East Europe

First Radisson Individuals in South-East Europe



Located in Bulgaria’s cosmopolitan second city and highlighted as European Capital of Culture 2019, Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Hotel Imperial Plovdiv, a member of Radisson Individuals. The newest addition to the dynamic portfolio of the Radisson Individuals brand, which initially launched in Europe in Q4 2020, also marks the group’s return to the Bulgarian market.

Hotel Imperial Plovdiv, a member of Radisson Individuals offers 194 spacious guest rooms and suites with spectacular views overlooking the city center, the Plovdiv's Hills or the charming private garden. Hotel guests will benefit from a great range of guest services including free high-speed internet access and on-site parking with four Tesla charging stations, access to a fitness and wellness center, including steam bath, traditional Finnish sauna, aroma sauna and jacuzzi. The hotel boasts six conference rooms with more than 850 m2 of meeting space, equipped with the latest audiovisual and communication technologies. The ballroom on the top floor is the ideal location to host special occasions, and wedding planners will fall in love with the hotel’s arch at the garden, the perfect addition to create the ideal romantic venue.

To dine in style, the all-day dining restaurant Forty Two offers both international and local cuisine. With over 350 whiskies, including rare malts & limited editions, the Whisky Library Bar offers the largest selection of malts in any Bulgarian hotel. Located on the highest floor, guests can enjoy excellent drinks with an amazing view over the rooftops of Plovdiv and the magnificent Rhodope Mountains. Taking a wine-tasting trip in the Rhodope region or exploring the food scene with local ingredients and traditional dishes are some of the best things visitors should do when coming to Plovdiv.

As the cultural capital of Bulgaria, the ancient city of Plovdiv hosts a huge variety of cultural events such as the International Fair Plovdiv, a key forum and one of the most established in Europe. There are many preserved Roman ruins such as the ancient Roman Odeon and Aqueduct. All main nearby attractions are within walking distance of the hotel, including The Old Town and Roman Theatre of Philippopolis, an architectural reserve located on three of Plovdiv's hills. The theater is still in use today for operas and concerts and can host more than 7000 spectators with spectacular views of the Rhodope mountains.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says: “We are very proud to celebrate our comeback in Bulgaria! We created Radisson Individuals in response to the evolving demands of the new market realities for both hotel owners and guests, and it´s the perfect addition to our exceptional umbrella of brands to expand our footprint in the South-East Europe market quickly. The new brand offers guests an opportunity to discover this vibrant and historic city while experiencing our high standards of quality and Yes I Can!-Service”.

Hotel Imperial Plovdiv, a member of Radisson Individuals is located close to the Kapana district, one of Plovdiv’s most remarkable areas. Kapana fascinates visitors with its labyrinth of medieval streets and traditional restaurant options. The creative heart of the city is an attractive place for artists, curators, architects, writers, and musicians from all over the world. Plovdiv Airport, just 12 km located from the hotel, or the city’s Central Railway Station are the easiest ways to visit Plovdiv.

Georgi Totev, General Manager of Hotel Imperial Plovdiv, a member of Radisson Individuals, comments: “We are honored to join the Radisson Hotel Group family and play a key role as the first Radisson Individuals branded hotel in Bulgaria. We look forward to providing exceptional hospitality and creating memorable moments for our guests as they visit our historical and cultured city”.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Hotel Imperial Plovdiv, a member of Radisson Individuals is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

