MarketWall, AnalytixInsight and Intesa Sanpaolo Present InvestoPro Sim

MILAN, Italy, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWall, a fintech company specialising in finance and trading IT solutions, has set up the new investment firm InvestoPro Sim.

The idea behind the project stems from a plan conceived by the shareholders of MarketWall – the Canadian artificial intelligence company AnalytixInsight (TSX-V:ALY; OTCQB:ATIXF), Intesa Sanpaolo (MI:ISP) and Marco Roscio Ricon, CEO of MarketWall and of the new entity – to create a highly innovative SIM dedicated to private investors intending to manage their assets independently, characterised by a wide range of investment tools and offers, the quality of the information flow and the ability to provide advanced digital solutions.

InvestoPro Sim, which received authorisation to trade from Consob, is launching InvestoPro.com, an online and digital trading platform that includes financial analyses, news, research, educational formats and other exclusive content created by teams of experts with the aid of artificial intelligence, high value tools that help investors familiarise themselves with the operating logics of the financial markets, receive guidance within a very wide range of offers and recognise opportunities that best match their objectives and risk profiles.

To date, thanks to the early launch of a beta phase in recent months, InvestoPro.com can already count a community of over 2.5 million visitors per month from all over the world through its channels: website, social network, smart TV, mobile app and progressive web app.

Intesa Sanpaolo customers will soon have the opportunity to access InvestoPro.com and activate the online trading service with their credentials.

InvestoPro.com is a multi-device platform characterised by intuitive and fast usability with a high level of customisation: investors can build their own customised user experience, combining features and contents according to their specific needs, thanks to very straightforward and user-friendly tools.

InvestoPro.com is at the same time a marketplace for third-party financial content that extends the range of information services available to users to support their investment decisions. The platform devotes ample space to training, providing training courses and a growing range of webinars that make it possible to make informed decisions and define investment strategies wisely and independently. The Virtual Trading feature also enables users to put into practice what they have learned and gain experience without running risks, by investing virtual capital.

Marco Roscio Ricon, CEO of MarketWall and InvestoPro Sim: “Technology pervades our everyday life: digitalisation, social networks and artificial intelligence are now essential aspects in the creation of innovative products and services. With this in mind, we have created InvestoPro, the first FinTech Sim. A first step as part of a broader disruptive innovation process that will soon see the offer of payment services, social trading and much more."

Prakash Hariharan, CEO of AnalytixInsight: “Investors are independently managing their assets in record breaking numbers worldwide. InvestoPro offers its users educational content and information tools which are unparalleled in the industry by incorporating artificial intelligence and scalable machine-created content into their investment decisions.”

Stefano Barrese, Intesa Sanpaolo's Head of the Banca dei Territori Division: “The partnership with InvestoPro, the newly created Sim of our fintech subsidiary MarketWall, allows us to complete our digital offer by providing customers, especially those who wish to manage a part of their assets independently, a next-generation trading platform, equipped with the best information, training and trading tools.”

***

MarketWall is an Italian fintech company operating in the development of software solutions for some of the main global groups in the technological and financial world such as Samsung and Morningstar. Since 2015 it has partnered with Intesa Sanpaolo, which holds a 33% stake in the share capital.

InvestoPro SIM is the investment company wholly owned by MarketWall. The board is composed of:

Massimo Tessitore (Chair): Head of Digital Channels - Branch Platform & Digital Business Partner Commercial Banking, Private and Insurance of Intesa Sanpaolo,

Laura Stoduto: Compliance Officer, Fideuram Asset Management SGR,

Giuseppe Attanà: Board Member of UBI Banca S.p.a., Board Member of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.a.,

Marco Roscio Ricon: CEO of MarketWall and InvestoPro,

Luca Canevello: COO of InvestoPro,

Prakash Hariharan: Board Chairman and CEO of AnalytixInsight, and

Chaith Kondragunta: Board Member of AnalytixInsight.

***

AnalytixInsight is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall.

***

Intesa Sanpaolo is the leading Bank in Italy and one of the soundest and most profitable banks in Europe. It offers commercial, corporate investment banking, asset management and insurance services. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group has approximately 14.7 million customers in Italy who are assisted through both digital and traditional channels. It also has 7.1 million international customers which it serves through its commercial banking subsidiaries present in 12 countries in Central-Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and through an international network dedicated to corporate customers in 26 countries. Intesa Sanpaolo is considered one of the most sustainable banks in the world. For the Group, creating value means being a driver for growth, for the benefit of both society and the economy. As regards the environment, the Group has set up a 6-billion-euro fund for the circular economy. Intesa Sanpaolo supports major economic inclusion and poverty reduction projects, including an impact fund of 1.5 billion euro for loans available to social groups who struggle to access credit. Intesa Sanpaolo has a high level of involvement in cultural initiatives, organised by the Bank or in collaboration with other entities in Italy and further afield. These include permanent and temporary exhibitions showcasing the Bank’s impressive artistic heritage at the Gallerie d’Italia, the Group’s museums located in Milan, Naples, Vicenza and soon Turin.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE