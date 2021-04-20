Increasing Internet Penetration Coupled with Changing Consumer Preference for Online Shopping Expected to Drive the Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- Singapore-headquartered e-commerce player Shopee launched an in-app, live-streaming platform in the Philippines through which sellers can build a following to promote their products and offer discounts to viewers. This platform proved to be a success during the pandemic as it recorded 30m live stream views in April 2020.
- E-commerce players can look forward to collaborate with brick-and-mortar retailers to provide consumers low-cost delivery options, as has been done in other countries. Customers of Lazada can collect deliveries from 7-Eleven – a convenience store chain that had more than 2900 branches in the Philippines at the start of 2020 – at no extra charge.
E-Commerce Sales to Take Off by 2025: E-commerce in the Philippines is still in its early stages of development, with the country ranking behind other top Southeast Asian markets in terms of online retail sales.. However, strong economic growth, a rising middle class and young population, paired with a growing number of internet and smartphone users as well as government’s initiatives, are driving e-commerce in the country. Opening up of logistics hubs along with the introduction of new web technologies in last mile logistics would provide the much needed boost to the shipping companies as well as the consumers. An updated system will help shipping companies to plan the route, catalogue the transactions and keep track of all the deliveries. Online retail sales in the Philippines are expected to show annual double-digit growth and outrank some of the currently more developed markets in the region, such as Malaysia and Singapore, by 2025.
Promoting E-Commerce Logistics Development in Rural Areas: Due to remote locations and lower levels of E-commerce awareness in the rural areas, this population segment lacks compared to urban sectors. Transforming small rural supermarkets into multi-functional commerce and distribution centres would enable them to provide a variety of service offerings to rural residents such as helping customers to order tickets online or purchasing goods from E-commerce websites. Moreover, improvement in the last mile services can prove as one of the critical parameters for evaluating customer experience and efficiency of final delivery. New models for handling the last mile such as “click and collect” locations are further anticipated to drive the growth of E-commerce logistics.
Long Term Positive Impact of Covid-19: The sudden onset of the pandemic has essentially interrupted and unsettled social and economic activities worldwide. However, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be a golden window as social distancing and staying home is further expected to push the consumers towards online shopping. Prior to the pandemic i.e. March 2020, e-commerce accounted for 2% of total retail spending; by July 2020, 78% of Filipino consumers had made an e-commerce purchase within the past month. The elevated rates of e-commerce usage during the pandemic look set to remain a more permanent feature of the retail landscape. Logistics companies are likely to invest more on technologies such as AI to derive information and insights, such as delivery packaging, weight, and the like from images, detect anomalies, perform quality assurance checks, or build delivery schedules.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025 - Driven by Growth in Internet Penetration along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players” observed that the e-commerce and e-commerce logistics market in Philippines has a great potential to grow supported by emerging e-commerce players in the country. Covid-19 outbreak has further accentuated the growth of the market by shifting major retailers on online platform for sustenance in the market. Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.0% on the basis of number of shipments delivered over the forecast period 2020-2025.
