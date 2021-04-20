Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2027: Reagents and Kits Segment to Drive the $90+ Billion Market

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product and Services, Technology, Application, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Reagents and Kits Segment to Drive In-Vitro Diagnostics Market over Forecast Period



In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 90,656.80 million by 2027 from US$ 63,746.63 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.



In terms of product & services, the in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented into instruments, reagents & kits, and software & services.

In 2019, the reagents & kits segment held a largest market share of the in-vitro diagnostics market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing number of diagnostics tests and rising prevalence of chronic conditions.

Moreover, the instruments segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Certain factors, such as developing healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for rapid disease diagnosis, are expected to drive the segment.



Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing geriatric population, and rising demand for in-vitro diagnostics during COVID-19 pandemic are driving the market. However, the lack of healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Prominent players operating in in-vitro diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd.; Danaher; Abbott; Siemens AG; Sysmex Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; BD; Biomerieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, INC.; and Qiagen. The market players are focused toward bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in January 2021, Roche announced that it has launched two CE-IVD, which are its automated digital pathology algorithms, uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis and uPath Dual ISH image analysis for breast cancer. It is likely to help in determining the best treatment strategy for each patient.

The image analysis algorithms uses artificial intelligence to support pathologists in making faster, more accurate patient diagnoses in breast cancer.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. In-Vitro Diagnostics- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

5.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostics During COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursement Policies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption and Popularity of Automation in Clinical Laboratories

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Positioning of Key Players

6.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.3.2 Abbott



7. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Product & Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics, by Product and Services, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Reagents & Kits

7.4 Instruments

7.5 Software & Services



8. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Technology, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

8.3 Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

8.4 Clinical Chemistry

8.5 Molecular Diagnostics

8.6 Microbiology

8.7 Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring

8.8 Coagulation and Hemostasis

8.9 Haematology

8.10 Urinalysis



9. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

9.3 Infectious Diseases

9.4 Diabetes

9.5 Oncology

9.6 Cardiology

9.7 Autoimmune Disease

9.8 Nephrology



10. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis And Forecast To 2027 - End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Share by End User 2019 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Laboratories

10.5 Homecare



11. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis And Forecast To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market



13. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done By the Companies in the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments Done by The Companies in The Market

13.4 Inorganic Developments Done by The Companies in The Market



14. Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd.

Danaher

Abbott

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BD

Biomerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, INC.

Qiagen

