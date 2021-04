English Danish

20 April, 2021

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S

Company Announcement: 7/2021



Published via NASDAQ OMX on 20 April, 2021









Delivery of Nordic Pia





With reference to Company Announcement 2/2021 dated 23 February 2021, Nordic Pia Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nordic Shipholding A/S, has today successfully delivered the M/T Nordic Pia to her new Owners.





For further information please contact:

Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the board, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 39 29 10 00