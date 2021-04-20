Top 10 Sugar Dating Sites and Apps: List of the Best “Sugar Daddy” Websites

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where do sugar daddies and sugar babies go to meet each other? Matches made in heaven happen every day, but potential users should be cautious when choosing a sugar daddy website.



Not every site is safe or worth one’s time. To avoid wasting money or ending up chatting with a bot, people can go straight to the real sugar daddy sources that offer legitimacy and success.

The purpose of this article is to share the top 10 sugar daddy sites for getting in on some of that sweet action.

Best Sites for Sugar Daddy Hookups

1. Seeking – Best Overall

One of the hard parts about signing up at a sugar daddy site is understanding the language used by members. But do not worry, this site has advisors to help members out. Seeking caters to all sugar daddy relationships including married, long-term, short-term, or even platonic.



It is not hard to find an anonymous, no-strings-attached sugar daddy relationship. Just fill out the profile after creating an account. Sugar babies get to sign up for free while potential sugar daddies are charged a fair fee for the service.

There is a healthy female-to-male ratio, and some quality features to take advantage of including, video chat, profile verification, wealth verification, and a blog on etiquette.

Benefits

10 million members from 139 countries

Women sign up for free

Cougars are welcome



2. What’s Your Price – Best for Paid Dates

The gimmick that makes this sugar daddy website so popular is the bidding function. This helps break the ice and lets the money talk, it is competitive but friendly.

It must be working as the site has over 3,000,000 members. Bids start low but can go sky high if one is not careful. The sugar baby proposes date suggestions to help raise the bid.

Benefits

Auction-style dating

Bids starts as low as $5 and no minimum wealth requirement

Virtual gifting option available



3. MissTravel – Best for Travelers

This is a site for those who love to travel and appreciate an exotic atmosphere for their dates. The two people meet in countries like Italy, Japan, Spain and enjoy their time sightseeing, eating and more.

Women are attracted to this website because they can sign up for free, travel at no cost, and meet interesting, wealthy men at the same time. The “create a trip” feature lets a daddy provide a preview of the date’s location and activities on that date to impress their potential baby.

Benefits

Takes dating to a new, worldwide level

Women sign up for free

Women can propose dates in advance and find someone to fulfill that dream



4. Sugar Daddy Meet – Best for Verified Sugar Daddies



Signing up for any dating site, even a sugar daddy one, is not without risk. This site helps with that by verifying the wealth of male members who come from the 20 richest countries in the world.

Sugar Daddy Meet has been in business since 2007, and since then has created a community of over 4 million individuals. First-date gifts help break the ice and with the different search fields and verification features, women can have a better idea of their potential dates.

The male-to-female ratio favors the men making it easier for women to find the right match.

Benefits

Millions of members

Advanced search options

Verification processes



5. RichMeetBeautiful – Best for Long Term Relationships

No matter how someone looks or how much money they have, there is a chance to meet a sugar baby or daddy for a long-term relationship. This site also promotes marriage and matchmaking to make sure members find the right connection. A questionnaire helps determine matchups.

Safety protocols with this site include 256 bit encryption combined and Norton security. This offers users peace of mind.

While some competitors focus on casual and no-strings-attached dating, this site stands out for its effort to bring romance and love back to the dating scene.

Benefits

Women outnumber men on the site

Excellent security

Moderators on-call

Android and Apple apps available

6. Established Men – Best for Member Monitoring

Wealth is not mandatory but the site recommends that its male members be well established and ready to spoil their dates. There are moderators who watch activities closely and the site does require verified photos if the man can’t prove his richness.

Unfortunately, there are many scammers and stalkers who find a way into these groups and take advantage of the casual dating theme. Established Men will ban escorts and suspicious profiles.

The founders of this dating service have been involved in sugar-daddy dating since the early 2000s, before creating this website in 2008.

Benefits

A safe place to meet someone new

Active monitoring and banning when necessary

Friendly community

Choose between casual dating or long-term romance

7. SugarDaddie.com – Best in Popularity

Serving the dating community since 2002, this may be the largest sugar daddy website online today. it has received numerous mentions from CNN, Fox News, Dr. Phil, and even the BBC. They have matched verified millionaires with beautiful women for almost 20 years.

The focus of this company is millionaire dating with a smart and long-term relationship influence. Their offices are located in the UK and the US with customer service agents on-call and ready to help. They do sugar daddy dating the right way.

Benefits

Best for millionaires

20 year track record

Well-reputed and popular



8. Elite Singles – Best for Successful Singles

What makes Elite Singles stand out is its focus on professionals from both genders. Their members are well-educated and successful in business. At least 80 percent have college degrees.

It is a great site for wealthy men and women to hook up with someone in their class, as well as someone who understands the nuances of business dating.

Benefits

56 percent of the members are women

Successful business people unite

9. Sudy – Best Sugar Daddy App

To be a member of Sudy it is best to have over $200,000 in assets and cash. While not millionaire status, it still requires a level of wealth to attract beautiful women from around the world. This app is new and already has over 4,000,000 members.

The female-to-male ratio favors the women with over four times as many females than male members. Women can join for free and Sudy does remove suspicious profiles when they find them. Use the advanced search option and match-making algorithm to find the right connection.

Benefits

Verified minimum income level

Four women to every man

Profiles moderated to weed out spam and scammers



How to Find a Sugar Daddy Online

One method to finding a qualified sugar daddy is to send messages to as many potential men as possible. Then wait and see who responds to those contacts. After that, use a predetermined set of criteria to weed out the rest until the best comes along.

Another key that potential sugar babies should follow is to only share enough personal information without exposing too much of their identity until the time is right. There are “likes” and “dislikes” features on these sites as well, so individuals can scan for personality traits.

Finally, appearance counts. The better looking a girl or guy is the better the response.

Sugar Daddy Sites Common Questions

Some of the most frequently asked questions about these sites include the following:

What Is a Sugar Daddy?

This is a wealthy man looking for a younger woman to be his companion, girlfriend, etc. He pays all the bills, maybe an allowance, and in return receives conversation, company, affection, and so on.

How to Be a Sugar Daddy?

Men need to be wealthy and willing to spoil the girl that takes them up on their offer. He should be handsome and kind-hearted, as well as treat the sugar baby with respect.

How Much Money Do Most Sugar Babies Want/Make?

This will vary depending on how lucky you get finding a sugar daddy who is a good match. On average sugar babies are given allowances of $2,500 a month or roughly $33,000 a year. Some get $300 on a per-date basis, others receive $500 per week and still more can command $10,000 a month.

What Should a Sugar Baby Look for in a Sugar Daddy on a Sugar Website?

What is the daddy’s personality like? How does he treat his family and friends? Is he sincere, generous? These are questions that potential babies can ask, along with proof of his credentials and more. Some demand an upfront payment until they know the potential daddy better.

Conclusion

Sugar daddy-baby relationships are doable, but discernment is a must when using a sugar daddy website.

The best site is probably Seeking , as it has the most millionaires and the most willing sugar babies around. All the sites are good, though, and one only needs to research their top choices before making a decision to sign up.

