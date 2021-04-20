Global Lead Acid Battery Market to 2025 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Application

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lead Acid Battery Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Lead Acid Battery from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report Includes global key players of Lead Acid Battery as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor Includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Automobile
- Utilities
- Construction
- Telecommunication
- Marine
- Leisure
- UPS
Companies Covered:
- East Penn
- Exide Technologies
- Clarios
- Enersys
- C&D Technologies
- BAE Batterien
- First National Battery
- Hitachi Chemical
- Furukawa Battery
- GS Yuasa
- Amara Raja
- Tianneng Group
- Chilwee Group
- Coslight Group
- Sacred Sun
- Narada
Base Year: 2021
Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020
Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Lead Acid Battery Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Lead Acid Battery by Region
8.2 Import of Lead Acid Battery by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Lead Acid Battery Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Lead Acid Battery Market Size
9.2 Lead Acid Battery Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Lead Acid Battery Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Lead Acid Battery Market Size
10.2 Lead Acid Battery Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Lead Acid Battery Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Lead Acid Battery Market Size
11.2 Lead Acid Battery Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Lead Acid Battery Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Lead Acid Battery Market Size
12.2 Lead Acid Battery Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Lead Acid Battery Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Lead Acid Battery Market Size
13.2 Lead Acid Battery Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Lead Acid Battery Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Lead Acid Battery Market Size
14.2 Lead Acid Battery Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Lead Acid Battery Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Lead Acid Battery Market Size Forecast
15.2 Lead Acid Battery Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 East Penn
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of East Penn
16.1.4 East Penn Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Exide Technologies
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Exide Technologies
16.2.4 Exide Technologies Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Clarios
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Clarios
16.3.4 Clarios Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Enersys
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Enersys
16.4.4 Enersys Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 C&D Technologies
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of C&D Technologies
16.5.4 C&D Technologies Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Bae Batterien
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Bae Batterien
16.6.4 Bae Batterien Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 First National Battery
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of First National Battery
16.7.4 First National Battery Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Hitachi Chemical
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Hitachi Chemical
16.8.4 Hitachi Chemical Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 Furukawa Battery
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Furukawa Battery
16.9.4 Furukawa Battery Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.10 Gs Yuasa
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Gs Yuasa
16.10.4 Gs Yuasa Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.11 Amara Raja
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Amara Raja
16.11.4 Amara Raja Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.12 Tianneng Group
16.12.1 Company Profile
16.12.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Tianneng Group
16.12.4 Tianneng Group Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.13 Chilwee Group
16.13.1 Company Profile
16.13.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of Chilwee Group
16.13.4 Chilwee Group Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.14 Coslight Group
16.14.1 Company Profile
16.14.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.14.3 SWOT Analysis of Coslight Group
16.14.4 Coslight Group Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.15 Sacred Sun
16.15.1 Company Profile
16.15.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.15.3 SWOT Analysis of Sacred Sun
16.15.4 Sacred Sun Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.16 Narada
16.16.1 Company Profile
16.16.2 Main Business and Lead Acid Battery Information
16.16.3 SWOT Analysis of Narada
16.16.4 Narada Lead Acid Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11eypu