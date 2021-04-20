Endpoint Security Market to Reach USD 24.58 Billion by 2028; Acquisition of DarkBytes by Sophos Ltd. to Intensify Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global endpoint security market size is expected to grow from USD 13.99 billion in 2021 to reach USD 24.58 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The growing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), connected devices, and others for the development of endpoint solutions by major IT companies can have an outstanding effect on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Endpoint Security Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 12.93 billion in 2020.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/endpoint-security-market-100614

Driving Factor:

Surging Number of Connected Devices to Spur Demand for Endpoint Security Solutions

The growing number of attacks due to the rising digitalization and connected devices will incite the development of the market. Attackers infiltrate secured enterprise networks through laptops, smartphones, wearable devices. Moreover, the rising adoption of solutions such as the internet of things, industrial control system, and smart sensors to counter cyber-attacks will bode well for the global market. According to a 2017 Global Enterprise Security Survey by Fortinet, more than half of enterprises respondents reported endpoint data breach attacks. Furthermore, the growing number of unknown attacks can create lucrative opportunities for the market. For instance, in 2018 Cisco Systems, Inc. declared to block 20 billion risks per day for its customers. These instant detection and response solutions are boosting the adoption of endpoint security solutions.

The report on endpoint security market incorporates:

All-inclusive analysis of all the segments

Key market trends

Latest industry development

Future projections

Leading regions in the market

COVID-19 impact

Shift towards Work-from-home to Lift Endpoint Security Business During COVID-19

The global pandemic has been encouraging to the IT industry, as many companies shifted to work-from-home, thus spurring opportunities for this market. The changing policies of companies due to high-security risks have resulted in high demand for endpoint security amid coronavirus. According to IDC, 70% of breaches targeted endpoint devices in the year 2020. Similarly, according to a PWC report, cyber-attacks in India doubled in the starting three months of the year 2020. Furthermore, the high number of data breaches in the healthcare industry will aid the expansion of the market during the coronavirus. According to the Fortified report, 47% of data breaches have been reported by the healthcare industry during the first half of 2020.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/endpoint-security-market-100614

Market Segments:

The Cloud-based Endpoint Solution Segment to Hold the Largest Share

Based on components, the market is categorized as software and services. The software segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing unknown attacks on the enterprises.

By deployment analysis, the endpoint security market is divided into cloud and on-premises. The on-premises segment is likely to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period. The organizations prefer on-premises security solutions. The cloud-based endpoint solution segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period due to its deployment and scalability.

Based on end-users, the market is categorized into commercial and consumer. The commercial segment covers industries such as BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail, healthcare, government & public sector, transportation, and others. The commercial is predicted to grow rapidly due to the unknown attacks on healthcare and government organizations.

Based on enterprise analysis, the market is sorted into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The increasing adoption of BYOD policy and advanced connected technology in large enterprises will boost the segment’s growth.

The industry segment is characterized into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail, healthcare, government & public sector, transportation, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

List of companies profiled in Endpoint Security Market report:

AhnLab, Inc. (Gyeonggi-do, South Korea)

Alert Logic, Inc. (Texas, United States)

AO Kaspersky Lab (Moscow, Russia)

Bitdefender S.R.L. (Bucharest, Romania)

BlackBerry Limited (Cylance) (Waterloo, Canada)

Check Point (Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel)

Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States)

Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

CrowdStrike, Inc. (California, United States)

CurrentWare (New York, United States)

Cybereason, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Druva Inc. (California, United States)

Fidelis Cybersecurity (Maryland, US)

FireEye, Inc. (California, United States)

Forcepoint LLC (Texas, United States)

Fortinet (California, United States)

F-Secure Corporation (Helsinki Finland)

GoSecure, Inc. (California, United States)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

Ivanti (Utah, United States)

LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Malwarebytes Ltd. (California, United States)

McAfee, LLC (California, United States)

New Net Technologies LLC (Florida, United States)

Palo Alto Network Inc. (California, United States)

Panda Security (Bilbao, Spain)

RSA Security LLC (Massachusetts, United States)

SentinelOne (California, United States)

Sophos Ltd (Abingdon, United Kingdom)

Symantec Corporation (California, United States)

Trend Micro Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

VMware, Inc (Carbon Black Inc.) (California, United States)

Webroot, Inc. (Colorado, United States)

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/endpoint-security-market-100614

Regional Insights:

Rising Adoption of Connected Devices to Boost Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The region earned USD 5.04 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of connected devices and the internet of things across several industries. The presence of numerous security solution providers in the US will enable speedy expansion of the market in North America. Europe is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to the expanding cybersecurity infrastructure.

Germany and the UK are expected to expand the endpoint security market share in Europe. The German organizations have increased their IT budget to deal with cyber-attacks. Likewise, the UK government has rolled out end-user device guidance for the organizations offering deployment of external devices. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing IT spending across various industries. The implementation of AI, internet of things, connected devices, and cloud services by industries will boost this industry in the region.

Quick Buy – Endpoint Security Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100614

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2021

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Companies Profiled Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure/Appendix Global Endpoint Security Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Software Services By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-Premises By End-user (Value) Commercial Consumer By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises By Industry (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare Government & Public Sector Transportation Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued….!

Key Development:

January 2019: Sophos Ltd. acquired an endpoint security platform provider DarkBytes. DarkBytes offers unified platform and enterprise endpoint solutions. Sophos Ltd. aims to gain the expertise of the company and provide endpoint, firewall, mobile devices security services.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/endpoint-security-market-100614

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Parcel Locker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modular Parcel Locker, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Postal Lockers, and Laundry Lockers), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Condos and Apartments, Retail BOPIS, Universities & Colleges, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Call Center, Website, Mobile Applications, Email, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Rental and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Government), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Encryption Software Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Application (Disk Encryption, Database Encryption, Cloud Encryption), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Business Intelligence Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premise) By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Supply Chain Analytic Applications, CRM Analytic Applications, Financial Performance), By End-User (IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Referral Marketing Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user (BFSI, Retail, E-Commerce, Education, Hospitality, And Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd