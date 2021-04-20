Worldwide Supercapacitor Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Featuring Maxwell Technologies, Panasonic and Eaton Among Others

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supercapacitor Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Supercapacitor from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report Includes global key players of Supercapacitor as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Consumer Electronics

Transport

Energy & Power

Industrial Vehicle & Construction Machinery

Others

Companies Covered:

Maxwell Technologies

Ioxus

Panasonic

LS Mtron

ELNA

VINATech

Yunasko

Skeleton Technologies

TDK

Eaton

FastCAP Ultracapacitors/Nanoramic

TOKIN

AVX

CDE

WIMA

KEMET

Korchip

Murata

Taiyo Yuden

JSR Micro

NICHICON

Samwha Electric

Vishay

Base Year: 2021

Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020

Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End-users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Supercapacitor Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Supercapacitor by Region

8.2 Import of Supercapacitor by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Supercapacitor Market in North America (2016-2026)

9.1 Supercapacitor Market Size

9.2 Supercapacitor Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Supercapacitor Market in South America (2016-2026)

10.1 Supercapacitor Market Size

10.2 Supercapacitor Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Supercapacitor Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

11.1 Supercapacitor Market Size

11.2 Supercapacitor Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Asean

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Supercapacitor Market in Europe (2016-2026)

12.1 Supercapacitor Market Size

12.2 Supercapacitor Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Supercapacitor Market in MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Supercapacitor Market Size

13.2 Supercapacitor Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 GCC

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary for Global Supercapacitor Market (2016-2021)

14.1 Supercapacitor Market Size

14.2 Supercapacitor Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Supercapacitor Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Supercapacitor Market Size Forecast

15.2 Supercapacitor Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Maxwell Technologies

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Maxwell Technologies

16.1.4 Maxwell Technologies Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Ioxus

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Ioxus

16.2.4 Ioxus Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Panasonic

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Panasonic

16.3.4 Panasonic Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Ls Mtron

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Ls Mtron

16.4.4 Ls Mtron Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 Elna

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Elna

16.5.4 Elna Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Vinatech

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Vinatech

16.6.4 Vinatech Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Yunasko

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Yunasko

16.7.4 Yunasko Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Skeleton Technologies

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Skeleton Technologies

16.8.4 Skeleton Technologies Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Tdk

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Tdk

16.9.4 Tdk Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 Eaton

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Eaton

16.10.4 Eaton Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Fastcap Ultracapacitors/Nanoramic

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Fastcap Ultracapacitors/Nanoramic

16.11.4 Fastcap Ultracapacitors/Nanoramic Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 Tokin

16.12.1 Company Profile

16.12.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Tokin

16.12.4 Tokin Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 Avx

16.13.1 Company Profile

16.13.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of Avx

16.13.4 Avx Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.14 Cde

16.14.1 Company Profile

16.14.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.14.3 SWOT Analysis of Cde

16.14.4 Cde Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.15 Wima

16.15.1 Company Profile

16.15.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.15.3 SWOT Analysis of Wima

16.15.4 Wima Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.16 Kemet

16.16.1 Company Profile

16.16.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.16.3 SWOT Analysis of Kemet

16.16.4 Kemet Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.17 Korchip

16.17.1 Company Profile

16.17.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.17.3 SWOT Analysis of Korchip

16.17.4 Korchip Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.18 Murata

16.18.1 Company Profile

16.18.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.18.3 SWOT Analysis of Murata

16.18.4 Murata Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.19 Taiyo Yuden

16.19.1 Company Profile

16.19.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.19.3 SWOT Analysis of Taiyo Yuden

16.19.4 Taiyo Yuden Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.20 Jsr Micro

16.20.1 Company Profile

16.20.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.20.3 SWOT Analysis of Jsr Micro

16.20.4 Jsr Micro Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.21 Nichicon

16.21.1 Company Profile

16.21.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.21.3 SWOT Analysis of Nichicon

16.21.4 Nichicon Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.22 Samwha Electric

16.22.1 Company Profile

16.22.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.22.3 SWOT Analysis of Samwha Electric

16.22.4 Samwha Electric Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.23 Vishay

16.23.1 Company Profile

16.23.2 Main Business and Supercapacitor Information

16.23.3 SWOT Analysis of Vishay

16.23.4 Vishay Supercapacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7zmkx