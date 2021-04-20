Worldwide Autonomous Vehicles Industry to 2030 - Featuring Google, Apple and Mercedes-Benz

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicles Market by Driverless Car Levels, Hardware, Software, Regions, and Companies, Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driverless cars are also known as Autonomous Vehicles, Self- driving cars, robotics cars. In the upcoming year, the automated vehicle will change the fundamentals of transportation. Technological advancement in vehicles will avoid the risk of accidents, energy consumption, insurance cost and environmental effect for avoiding traffic jams to a great extent. According to this report, Global Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to be USD 325.9 Billion by the end of the year 2030.



Self-driving cars are automated cars that will drive like any traditional cars. However, the significant difference will be autonomous vehicles are driven by digital technology without any human interference. Driverless assistance systems use AI technology. Self-driving car work relies on a combination of different technologies such as RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging), LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), cameras and V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communications. Each of these hardware components has its strength and limitations. According to this research, Worldwide Driverless Cars Market will be USD 10.1 Billion this year 2021.



Google and Apple are some of the big companies working in the driverless car domain industry with advanced software. In 2016, Google named its self-driving car Waymo. Along with the camera, LiDAR, and radar sensor, the Google car has a microphone to detect sirens from emergency vehicles. In 2019, apple acquired self-driving startup Drive.ai, which was once, valued at USD 200 Million in 2017.



Developed countries say the United States, Europe will capture more share in the global self-driving car market. These countries spending on digital infrastructure will further boost the driverless car market over time. Self Driving Cars' future has very bright, as the publisher expects it to grow with a staggering CAGR of 41.57% from 2021 to 2030.



Based on the Autonomous Car Level, The publisher has divided the self-driving car into Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5.



Level 2 and Level 3 is partial and conditional autonomous. It has features like collision detection, lane departure warning, parking assistance and adaptive cruise control, etc.

Level 4 is High Automation. This type of vehicle will be capable of navigation, accelerating, braking, and monitoring the vehicle and roadway. It also responds to events, such as when to use signals, take a turn and change lanes.

Level 5 Full Automation depends on no driver involvement. This level of cars will require absolutely no human interference at any point in time. This car will not need a steering wheel, brakes, and accelerator, etc. All essential functions like driving conditions, traffic jams, changing lanes will be controlled by driverless cars.



Impact of COVID-19



The Covid-19 pandemic has halted the overall performance of the automotive industry. Global company's strategy to halt progression towards new technology and investment plan to safeguard the cost will further hamper the mobility solution say autonomous vehicles and economic slowdown across the globe would steadily halt the growth of this market.



Autonomous Vehicles Market has been studied from 4 Categories in this Report

1. Market

2. Volume

3. Regions

4. Technology



Numbers - Global Self Driving Car

Semi-Autonomous Driving

Level 3: Cars

Self Driving Car

Level 4: High Automation

Level 5: Full Automation

Region - Market & Volume breakup from 3 viewpoints

America

Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Technology - Driverless Cars Technology Market has been divided into two Broad Categories

Hardware Components

Software Components

Hardware Components - Market breakup from 13 viewpoints

1. LIDAR

2. Radar

3. Cameras

4. Actuators

5. Embedded Modem

6. Embedded Controls Hardware

7. Passive Components

8. Other Electronics & Architecture

9. Odometry Sensors

10. Ultrasonic Sensors

11. V2X Hardware

12. Mapping Hardware

13. HMI Hardware



Software Components - Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

1. V2X Software

2. Embedded Controls Software

3. Mapping Software

4. Data Security Software

5. HMI Software



All companies have been covered from 2 viewpoints

Overview

Recent Developments

Company Analysis

Google

Apple

Mercedes-Benz

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Driving Factors

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Autonomous Vehicles Market



6. Numbers - Autonomous Vehicles Market

6.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving

6.2 Self Driving Car

6.2.1 Level 4: High Automation

6.2.2 Level 5: Full Automation



7. Market Share

7.1 Hardware vs. Software - Autonomous Vehicles

7.2 By Level of Driving (L3, L4 & L5)

7.3 By Region

7.4 By Technology - Hardware Components

7.5 By Technology - Software Components



8. Region - Autonomous Vehicles Market

8.1 America

8.1.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving

8.1.2 Self Driving Car

8.2 Europe, the Middle East and Africa

8.2.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving

8.2.2 Fully Autonomous Driving

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving

8.3.2 Fully Autonomous Driving



9. Region - Autonomous Vehicles Market

9.1 America

9.1.1 By Semi-Autonomous Driving

9.1.2 By Fully Autonomous Driving

9.2 Europe, the Middle East and Africa

9.2.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving

9.2.2 Fully Autonomous Driving

9.3 Asia Pacific (APAC)

9.3.1 Semi-Autonomous Driving

9.3.2 Fully Autonomous Driving



10. Technology

10.1 Hardware Components

10.2 Software Components



11. Market Analysis - Hardware Components

11.1 LIDAR

11.2 Radar

11.3 Camera

11.4 Actuators

11.5 Embedded Modem

11.6 Embedded Controls Hardware

11.7 Passive Components

11.8 Other Electronics & Architecture

11.9 Odometry Sensors

11.10 Ultrasonic Sensors

11.11 V2X Hardware

11.12 Mapping Hardware

11.13 HMI Hardware



12. Market Analysis - Software Components

12.1 V2X Software

12.2 Embedded Controls Software

12.3 Mapping Software

12.4 Data Security Software

12.5 HMI Software



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Google

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Recent Developments

13.2 Apple

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Recent Developments

13.3 Mercedes-Benz

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Recent Developments

