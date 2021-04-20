The market size of 3D printing elastomers is estimated at USD 162 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 583 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.1% from 2021-2026

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Elastomers Market by Form, Material, Technology ,End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064437/?utm_source=GNW

Among all these materials, elastomers are estimated to record high growth in the 3D printing market during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to the ease of producing large and complex parts at a lower cost. 3D printing elastomers offer improved elongation, superior toughness, and extreme durability.



Automotive industry to lead the 3D printing elastomers market, by end-use industry in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period

The end-use industries of 3D printing elastomers include automotive, consumer goods, medical & dental, aerospace & defense, and others.The automotive industry dominated the 3D printing elastomers market in 2020 due to the favorable properties of elastomeric materials.



For instance, TPU offers excellent shock absorption, friction, and flexibility, which makes it ideal for car interior parts.Furthermore, number of leading 3D printing elastomer manufacturers are producing these materials for the automotive industry.



For instance, BASF SE is producing Ultrasint TPU 88A and Ultrasint TPU 01 with Shor A hardness of 88 for the automotive industry.



TPE is estimated to be the fastest- growing segment of 3D printing elastomers market

Based on material, the 3D printing elastomers market has been segmented into thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) & styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), and others.The TPE segment is further sub-segmented into thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV).



Under the TPE segment, TPU dominated the 3D printing elastomers market in 2020 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.The high demand for TPU materials is due to their superior properties when compared to TPV and other thermoplastic elastomers.



They offer higher strength, flexibility, and durability than TPV.



North America is the largest region in the 3D printing elastomers market

North America held the largest share in the 3D printing elastomers market, in terms of value, in 2020. This is mainly due to the high presence of leading 3D printing elastomers manufacturers, such as Carbon Inc. and 3D Printing Systems Inc., in the region. These companies are producing a wide range of elastomeric 3D printing materials and doing business expansions through partnerships and investments.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 47.2%, Tier 2 – 30.7%, and Tier 3 – 22.1%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 42.1%, Managers – 39.6%, and Others– 18.3%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 22%, Asia Pacific – 25%, South America – 8%, Middle East & Africa – 10%



Carbon Inc (US)., Formlabs (US), BASF SE (Germany), 3D Systems Inc. (US), Stratasys Ltd.(Israel), Proto Labs Inc. (US), Henkel (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), EOS (Germany), Dow Chemical Company(US) Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Sinterit (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), ExOne (US), Zortrax (Poland), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), LANXESS (Germany), Voxeljet AG (Germany), Impossible Objects (US), and EnvisionTEC (Germany) are some of the leading players in the 3D printing elastomers market. These players have adopted product launches, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, joint ventures, and investments as the main strategies for enhancing their business revenues and market shares.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the 3D printing elastomers market based on form, material, end-use industry, technology, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



It strategically profiles, 3D printing elastomers market manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as product launches, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, joint ventures, and investments, undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the 3D printing elastomers market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064437/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________