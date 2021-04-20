Scatec ASA - Minutes of Annual General Meeting

Oslo, 30 April 2021: Scatec ASA held its Annual General Meeting today at 10:00 am CEST. A total of 76,795,627 shares, representing 48.34% of the share capital was represented at the General Meeting.



All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice convening the General Meeting distributed on 26 March 2021 and as further set out in the minutes from the General Meeting attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364

email: ir@scatecsolar.com

