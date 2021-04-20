Worldwide small cell market size to exhibit 24.38% CAGR during 2019-2028

Selbyville, Delaware, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global small cell market , according to reliable predictions, was appraised at USD 2105.19 million in the year 2018 and is likely to account or USD 18690.89 million by the year 2028, recording a CAGR of 24.38% during the study duration.

Furthermore, the document analyzes the market space by highlighting its different segmentations while emphasizing on their relevant contribution towards the overall business outlook. A detailed assessment of the geographical spectrum and the competitive arena is also included in the study.

The growth of this business vertical can be attributed to emphasis among telecom operators towards last-mile connectivity, growing demand for effective public safety operations, and rising adoption of advanced network capacities in order to access connected services.

Access sample pages of the report, “Global small cell market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3552810/

Rising deployment of 5G solutions and increasing mobile data traffic is also stimulating the overall industry outlook. However, challenges associated with site acquisition & outdoor deployments coupled with concerns over cross-interference between networks could potentially act as a bottleneck to global small scale market expansion.

An overview of the geographical reach

Global scope of operations of this business vertical comprises of regions such as North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

North America

In terms of revenue, North America small cell industry is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 23.02% through 2028. Focus among mobile operators towards improving backhaul networks, increasing internet penetration, rising mobile data traffic, and availability of high-speed connectivity are favoring the regional market outlook. In North America, mobile network operators are trying to have faster and more cost-effective ways to enhance mobile backhaul networks by outsourcing the service to the wholesale mobile backhaul network operators. These methods are incorporated in order to retain the on-going bandwidth upgradation and performance improvement to 4G wireless services.

The mobile backhaul as a service is creating business opportunities for the small cell market. The United States is the country contributing the maximum revenue to the North American this market. The growing penetration of internet-enabled devices, the rising mobile data traffic and the easy accessibility of high-speed internet connectivity are some of the factors driving the market growth in the region. Moreover, there is a high adoption of small cells in North America, which is also fueling the regional market growth.

Europe

Small cell market size in Europe is expected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 21.03% over the period of 2019-2028, owing to increasing number of mobile broadband subscribers, availability of a capable mobile backhaul infrastructure, favorable government initiatives which promote use of green technology, and heavy internet usage. In Europe, the number of mobile broadband subscribers in the majority of countries is likely to increase at a high pace. The increasing subscribers will explore new applications and services, available on various platforms of mobile devices, implementing data traffic. Thus, there is a large requirement of highly stable and capable mobile backhaul infrastructure in the future years. Many western European countries have already begun implementing norms and policies regarding power consumption and green technology, to promote the adoption of small cell solutions.

The market growth in Europe is also attributed to the heavy use of the internet and the resultant high data traffic over networks. In order to provide better internet connectivity to the consumers, service providers have adopted the LTE service along with the mobile backhaul technique.

Asia-Pacific

In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific small cell industry is likely to experience a compound annual growth rate of 26.30% between 2019 and 2028, primarily due to growing demand for high-speed connectivity, increasing smartphone penetration, and mounting data traffic. Focus towards improving the aging infrastructure and favorable regulatory outlook are also providing lucrative growth avenues for the market majors in Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in terms of revenue in recent times. This growth is primarily attributed to the escalating need for high-speed data networks, the growing penetration of smartphones and the increasing data traffic in Asian countries. China has the largest share in the market, owing to the high demand for mobile backhaul in the country. The substantial focus on green technologies by the majority of medium- and large-sized enterprises in China and Japan is the reason for their increasing revenue.

Latin America

According to credible estimates, small cell market share in Latin America is reckoned to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 27.52% through 2028. Supportive government regulations, emphasis among mobile operators towards expanding their monetization avenues, and collective inclination towards using 4G networks are facilitating the business scenario in Latin America. In Latin America, the market is likely to stay focused on returns from advanced 4G networks since the network operators are trying to expand their revenue with content & services. The majority of the global operators are getting ready for 5G technology in the region. Regulators throughout Latin America have increased their efforts to expand more spectrum, aiding the growth of the small cell market.

It is a time-consuming process to make the spectrum available and identify the proper spectrum bands, auction them, distributing the licenses to the winners of auctions. Due to the scarcity of spectrum, regulators have to find free bands from various sources. The slow spectrum allocation in the region is a risk, which is hampering the growth of services in Latin America.

Middle East & Africa

Middle East & Africa small cell industry is anticipated to showcase a 27.43% CAGR through 2028. Factors including widespread adoption of 4G technology, increasing popularity of IoT and virtualization trends, rising development of smart cities, and steady deployment of 5G technology are positively swaying the business dynamics in the region. The Middle East and Africa was initially slow in adopting 3G technology. However, the region has leapfrogged into the deployment of 4G. Many operators have adopted market strategies such as a dense 4G-first approach focused on the small cell application. As there is a low-installed base of public Wi-Fi in the region, the scope of small cells is on the rise. The market is expected to witness significant growth in small cell deployments in the next couple of years. Carriers have already been experiencing growth in the non-residential market, particularly in the nations with less-established public Wi-Fi.

Global Small Cell Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

5G Technology

4G/LTE Technology

3G Technology

2G Technology





Global Small Cell Market Product Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Picocell

Metrocell

Microcell

Femtocell





Global Small Cell Market by Operating Environment (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Outdoor Operating Environment

Indoor Operating Environment





Global Small Cell Market by Location (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Rural & Remote

Urban





Global Small Cell Market by End-user Reach (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Enterprise

Residential & SOHO





Global Small Cell Market Geographical Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America





Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Russia

U.K.

Rest of Europe





Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa





Asia-Pacific

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Global Small Cell Market Competitive Dynamics (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Qucell Networks

Fujitsu Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Samsung Group

CommScope Inc.

Corning Inc.

AT&T Intellectual Property

ZTE Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Airspan Networks

NEC Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Accelleran

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson





Table of Content:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. GLOBAL SMALL CELL MARKET - SUMMARY

2. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

2.1. MARKET DEFINITION

2.2. KEY INSIGHTS

2.2.1. INCREASING USAGE OF FEMTOCELL

2.2.2. URBAN MARKET IS TO WITNESS FASTEST RATE FOR THE USAGE OF SMALL CELL TECHNOLOGY

2.2.3. NORTH AMERICA HOLDS THE LARGEST SHARE IN THE SMALL CELL MARKET

2.2.4. ASIA-PACIFIC TO WITNESS FASTEST GROWTH FOR SMALL CELL TECHNOLOGY

2.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

2.3.1. THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

2.3.2. THREAT OF SUBSTITUTE

2.3.3. BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

2.3.4. BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

2.3.5. THREAT OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

2.4. MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS INDEX

2.5. VENDOR SCORECARD

2.6. INDUSTRY COMPONENTS

2.7. MARKET DRIVERS

3. GLOBAL SMALL CELL MARKET OUTLOOK BY TECHNOLOGY

3.1. 2G TECHNOLOGY

3.2. 3G TECHNOLOGY

3.3. 4G/LTE TECHNOLOGY

3.4. 5G TECHNOLOGY

4. GLOBAL SMALL CELL MARKET OUTLOOK - BY PRODUCT

4.1. FEMTOCELL

4.2. MICROCELL

4.3. METROCELL

4.4. PICOCELL

5. GLOBAL SMALL CELL MARKET OUTLOOK - BY OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

5.1. INDOOR OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

5.2. OUTDOOR OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

6. GLOBAL SMALL CELL MARKET OUTLOOK - BY LOCATION

6.1. URBAN

6.2. RURAL & REMOTE

7. GLOBAL SMALL CELL MARKET OUTLOOK - BY END-USER

7.1. RESIDENTIAL & SOHO

7.2. ENTERPRISE

8. GLOBAL SMALL CELL MARKET REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Related Report:

Global Small Cell 5G Network Market Size and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Small Cell 5G Network Market Size to grow with healthy CAGR by 2027. Low-power base stations that are used to expand network coverage and network availability are known as small cells, allowing end users to improve their wireless communication. These cells are often deployed to provide fast data services to consumers in indoor and outdoor environments. In 5G networks, the small cell network may play a key role. 5G network providers are currently more focused on the introduction of small cells under the low-frequency band to provide subscribers with increased bandwidth services. The use of small cell networks for mmWave is projected to grow in the later stage of 5G rollout post-2021-2022, as operators are expected to massively deploy small cell technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications. The deployment of the next-generation Radio Access Network (RAN) has raised as the ever-growing demand for fast mobile data connections among customers. In commercial, manufacturing, and residential applications, the implementation of small cell 5G networks is growing increasingly to provide improved coverage capability at a low-price rate. The mobile data traffic is exponentially growing and encourages wireless providers to switch to network densification to provide mass users with high-speed bandwidth, globally. According to Statista, global mobile data traffic is projected to expand by more than 77.5 exabytes per month by 2022, more than 50 percent of which will be carried by the 5G network. However, poor backhaul connectivity is the major factor restraining the growth of global Small Cell 5G Network market during the forecast period.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.