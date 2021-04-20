Announcement Pursuant to The Securities Act, Chapter 9, Section 5: Ownership of Pohjolan Rahoitus in QPR Software Plc

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE APRIL 20, 2021 at 1.00 P.M.

QPR Software Plc has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy´s direct holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has fallen below the threshold of ten (10) percent. QPR Software´s total number of shares and votes is 12,444,856.

Issuing company and its business ID: QPR Software Plc, 0832693-7
Complete name and business ID of the shareholder: Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy, 0486816-5
Reason for notification: Disposal of shares or voting rights
Date of transaction and crossing the threshold: April 19, 2021.

Total position of Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy according to notification:

 Shares and voting rights, %Shares and voting rights through financial instruments, %Total, % Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc
Position after exceeding the threshold9.96%09.96%12,444,863
Position in previous
notification		10.69%010.69% 


Details of the resulting situation after exceeding the threshold:

Shares and voting rights
Class / type of shares, ISIN Number of shares and voting rightsShares and voting rights, % of total
QPR1VDirect
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
FI00090086681,239,2500%9.96%0%
     
TOTAL1,239,2500%9.96%0%


QPR Software Plc
Jari Jaakkola
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Jari Jaakkola, tel. +358 40 502 6397

