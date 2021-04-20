Announcement Pursuant to The Securities Act, Chapter 9, Section 5: Ownership of Pohjolan Rahoitus in QPR Software Plc

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE APRIL 20, 2021 at 1.00 P.M.
QPR Software Plc has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy´s direct holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has fallen below the threshold of ten (10) percent. QPR Software´s total number of shares and votes is 12,444,856.
Issuing company and its business ID: QPR Software Plc, 0832693-7
Complete name and business ID of the shareholder: Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy, 0486816-5
Reason for notification: Disposal of shares or voting rights
Date of transaction and crossing the threshold: April 19, 2021.
Total position of Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy according to notification:
|Shares and voting rights, %
|Shares and voting rights through financial instruments, %
|Total, %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc
|Position after exceeding the threshold
|9.96%
|0
|9.96%
|12,444,863
|Position in previous
notification
|10.69%
|0
|10.69%
Details of the resulting situation after exceeding the threshold:
|Shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares, ISIN
|Number of shares and voting rights
|Shares and voting rights, % of total
|QPR1V
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
|FI0009008668
|1,239,250
|0%
|9.96%
|0%
|TOTAL
|1,239,250
|0%
|9.96%
|0%
QPR Software Plc
Jari Jaakkola
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Jari Jaakkola, tel. +358 40 502 6397
