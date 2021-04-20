Announcement Pursuant to The Securities Act, Chapter 9, Section 5: Ownership of Pohjolan Rahoitus in QPR Software Plc

English Finnish

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE APRIL 20, 2021 at 1.00 P.M.



QPR Software Plc has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy´s direct holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has fallen below the threshold of ten (10) percent. QPR Software´s total number of shares and votes is 12,444,856.

Issuing company and its business ID: QPR Software Plc, 0832693-7

Complete name and business ID of the shareholder: Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy, 0486816-5

Reason for notification: Disposal of shares or voting rights

Date of transaction and crossing the threshold: April 19, 2021.

Total position of Pohjolan Rahoitus Oy according to notification:

Shares and voting rights, % Shares and voting rights through financial instruments, % Total, % Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc Position after exceeding the threshold 9.96% 0 9.96% 12,444,863 Position in previous

notification 10.69% 0 10.69%





Details of the resulting situation after exceeding the threshold:



Shares and voting rights Class / type of shares, ISIN Number of shares and voting rights Shares and voting rights, % of total QPR1V Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI0009008668 1,239,250 0% 9.96% 0% TOTAL 1,239,250 0% 9.96% 0%



