The global sterilization container systems market is projected to reach USD 375 million by 2026 from USD 324 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.0%

In contrast, the use of sterilization wraps & pouches and concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed medical equipment may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The sterilization container systems market is segmented based on product, type, technology, material, and region.



Aluminum segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the material, the sterilization container systems market is segmented into aluminum, stainless steel, and other materials.In 2020, the aluminum sterilization containers segment accounted for largest share of the sterilization container systems market.



This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and the highest CAGR of this segment is attributed to the advantages of anodized aluminum such as versatility, durability, excellent drying properties, ease of maintenance, and long-lasting nature.



Sterilization containers with filters segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the sterilization container systems market is segmented into sterilization containers with filters and sterilization containers with valves, as sterilization containers require a barrier system to maintain package integrity.Sterilization containers with filters accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of filters, as they act as a microbial barrier. Sterilization containers with filters are designed to allow the sterilant to enter and exit and act as a microbial barrier.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the sterilization container systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the sterilization container systems market.



The large share of the North American market is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of HAIs, growing patient population (as a result of growth in the geriatric population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which leads to a large number of surgical procedures), the implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, and the presence of key players in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 19%

• By Designation - C-level: 33%, D-level: 40%, and Others: 27%

• By Region - North America: 36%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 19%, and Rest of the World: 17%



