SIA D Screens is announced as a winner of the lease tender in Riga

SIA D Screens, 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, is announced as a winner of the second auction of lease rights for the real estate owned by Riga's municipality. The lease consists 91 advertising spaces owned by Riga’s municipality.

The rent for 91 parts of real estate per year will amount to 173,960 euros. SIA D Screens will be offered to enter into an agreement as per tender documents and procedures.

D Screens continues to develop its digital outdoor screen network in Riga. The win of this tender will allow the company to increase the network above 100 objects, as well to participate in the market with large and small screen networks that cover all main highroads in Riga.





SIA D Screens is a fast-growing outdoor media company that builds and operates well-positioned digital outdoor screens in several locations across Latvia.

Signe Kukin

CFO of the Group

AS Ekspress Grupp

Telephone: +372 669 8381

E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.