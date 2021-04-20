The global digital battlefield market is estimated at USD 32.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 68.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2025

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Battlefield Market by Solution Platform, Application, Technology, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064434/?utm_source=GNW

The rising incidence of border disputes, and terrorism in these regions also influences the demand for digital battlefield products, services and solutions. Defense organizations and governments around the world are deploying next generation digital battlefield products with an aim to obtain enhanced surveillance and situational awareness during combat scenarios.

The digital battlefield market is dominated by a few globally established players such as BAE Systems (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Thales Group (US) among others.These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.



COVID-19 has affected the Digital battlefield market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Digital battlefield in defense applications.



Based on platform, the space segment of the digital battlefield market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of platform, the market is segregated into airborne, land, naval and space.Based on CAGR, the space segment is projected to lead, with highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



Digital battlefield systems deployed in the space platform enable real-time mapping of objects across Earth and aid in satellite communication networks.This will substantially support the space segment growth.



Based on platform, the airborne segment is projected to lead the digital battlefield market from 2020 to 2025. The growth in the airborne segment is attributed to the rising inclination of defense forces towards digital battlefield products & systems.

New procurement sub segment of the digital battlefield market by installation is projected to witness the highest CAGR owing to increasing focus on defence equipment installation across the globe

Based on installation, the new procurement segment is projected to lead the digital battlefield market from 2020 to 2025.The growth in the new procurement segment is due to the rising installation of advanced defense systems and increasing procurement of digital battlefield products for battle troops.



The upgrades segment will register substantial growth owing to the increasing modification & modernization activities of old military electronic systems by defense forces to gain an edge over incoming threats and enemy attacks.

North America: The largest contributing region in the digital battlefield market.



The North America market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2020 to 2025 in the digital battlefield market

The US and Canada are key countries considered for market analysis in the North American region.This region is expected to lead the market from 2020 to 2025, owing to increased investments in digital battlefield technologies by countries in this region.



The US, with its strong economy and its defense policies, is recognized as one of the key users and adopters of digitalization in the defense sector.Key manufacturers and developers of digital battlefield components and services in the US include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Raytheon, and Palantir.



The US has long relied on its technological superiority and high standards of training and professionalization to offset its numerical inferiority.This edge is gradually decreasing as international competitors like China are investing heavily to improve their capabilities.



This has compelled the US to be aggressive in the expansion of its capabilities. This will significantly support the market growth in the North American region.



In May 2020, the US Department of Defense awarded Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (US) a five-year, USD 800 million task order contract to deliver Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) AI-enabled products to the US military for supporting warfighting operations, and be instrumental in embedding AI decision-making and analysis at all tiers of operations. This contract will leverage the power of DoD data to enable a transformational shift across the DoD, giving the US a definitive information advantage to prepare for future warfare operations.



In August 2020 the defense logistics agency of the US Department of Defense awarded a USD 1.6 million contract to Exone, a leading producer of metal sand and 3D printers, to develop a fully operational 3D printing factory pod in a shipping container. ExOne has already commenced the development stage of the project.



