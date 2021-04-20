Vaccines Market Size, Industry Trends Analysis, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Share by Company, Development Strategy, Historical Analysis and COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2028

BOGOTÁ, Columbia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Global Vaccine Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast 2028 with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Vaccines Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, trends, growth, demand, revenue, market share by company and competitive surroundings. This report also provides SWOT Analysis with potential market opportunities for evaluating the Overall Market, underlining opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making for New Project Investments valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bharat Biotech, Biological E Limited, Bio Farma, Emergent BioSolutions, etc.



DBMR analyses that the Vaccines Market is growing with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 61,988.47 million by 2028.

The Vaccines Industry will relinquish an approximated estimate at a frequency of 6.9% for the projection space of 2021 to 2028 with factor such as the high prevalence of chronic condition such as flu and bacterial infectious diseases. Increase in awareness and campaigns related to vaccination can also drive the market growth of vaccines. Improvement in the treatment and innovation of newer vaccines has accelerated the vaccines market growth. However, high cost and differences in pricing may hamper the vaccines market growth.

Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are –

Bharat Biotech

Biological E Limited

Bio Farma

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Dynavax Technologies

Valneva SE

Bavarian Nordic

Altimmune

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Seqirus (a subsidiary of CSL Limited)

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

ALK

Panacea Biotec Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Vaccine Market Overview:

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for vaccines in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is GlaxoSmithKline Plc which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 21.43% in the global market. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing the innovative vaccines to the market.

In November 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc along with Medicines for Malaria Venture presented a positive data (TEACH study) of tafenoquine used for the treatment of Plasmodium vivax malaria in children and adolescents. During the four months of examination, 95% of studied 60 subjects that did not show the signs of Plasmodium vivax malaria. The results were presented through virtual annual meeting of American Society of Tropical Medicine & hygiene 2020. This has helped the company to move forward on the product for the treatment of malaria and to provide the evidence of their product.



The Global Vaccine Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Vaccine market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the Vaccine market volatility falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The segments and sub-section of Vaccine market are shown below:

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: (Subunit, Recombinant, Polysaccharide & Conjugate Vaccines, Live-Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, DNA Vaccines), Kind (Routine Vaccine, Recommended Vaccine, Required Vaccine)

By Composition (Combination Vaccines, Monovaccines)

By Age of Administration (Pediatric Vaccine, Adult Vaccine)

By Diseases (Pneumococcal Disease, Measles, Mumps & Varicella, DPT, Hepatitis, Influenza, Typhoid, Meningococcal, Rabies, Japanese Encephalitis, Yellow Fever, Others)

By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, Nasal)

Major applications/end user’s industries are as follows : End User (Community Hospitals, Hospitals, Specialty Centres, Clinics, Others)

: By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)



The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of worldwide Vaccine Market providing information like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and get in touch with information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is additionally administered. The worldwide Vaccine market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Vaccine market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Vaccine near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Vaccine market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Trends Impacting the Vaccines Market

Now the question is which other regions GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.) and Sanofi are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America vaccines market and the market leaders targeting the U.S. and Canada to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.

The Vaccines Market is becoming more competitive with companies such as GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.) and Sanofi as they are the top dominating companies in vaccines market and are launching more new therapies in the market. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global vaccines market.

If opting for the Global version of Vaccine Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



Vaccines Market Scope and Market Size

The vaccines market is segmented on the basis of composition, type, kind, age of administration, diseases, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of composition, the vaccines market is segmented into combination vaccines, monovaccines. In 2021, combination vaccines segment is dominating the market because combination vaccines are effective against multiple diseases by administration of a single shot.





On the basis of type, the vaccines market is segmented into subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide and conjugate vaccines, live-attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines and DNA vaccines. In 2021, subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide and conjugate vaccine segment is dominating the market because these vaccines have been reported to induce strong immune response on almost everyone who needs them including people with weakened immune systems and long-term health problems.





On the basis of kind, the vaccines market is segmented into routine vaccine, recommended vaccine and required vaccine. In 2021, routine vaccine segment is dominating the market because these are mostly used for childhood vaccination and government is putting major emphasis on childhood vaccination all over the world.





On the basis of age of administration, the vaccines market is segmented into pediatric vaccine and adult vaccine. In 2021, pediatric vaccine segment is dominating the market because children are more prone to infectious disease among other due to developing immune system and hence needs proper vaccination.





On the basis of diseases, the vaccines market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, measles, mumps & varicella, DPT, hepatitis, influenza, typhoid, meningococcal, rabies, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever and others. In 2021, pneumococcal disease segment is dominating the market because of rising prevalence on pneumonia infection and increasing immunization campaign launch for the betterment of the population.





On the basis of route of administration, the vaccines market is segmented into injectable, oral and nasal. In 2021, injectable segment is dominating the market because most of the vaccines are administered via parenteral route and induces strong systemic response when injected via same route. To Be Continued



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Vaccine market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Vaccine market, Applications, Market Segment by Types;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Vaccine Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America (Covered in Chapter 9), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 10), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 11), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, South America (Covered in Chapter 12), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 13), UAE, Egypt & South Africa ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Vaccine Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Vaccine Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

