GE Working on Sensor to Detect COVID Virus

General Electric announced that it is working on a sensor that could detect COVID-19 virus particles on surfaces.



"One of the first lines of defence against any virus is avoiding exposure, which is easier said than done when you can't see it," Radislav Potyrailo, a principal scientist at GE Research. "We are developing a sensor small enough to embed in a mobile device that could detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus."



The company said the sensors could be "smaller than a fingertip" and be programmed to detect the presence of other diseases as well.

