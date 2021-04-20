Nightfood Announces Walmart Distribution From Coast to Coast, Over 1,000 Walmart Locations Adding Nightfood Ice Cream

Tarrytown, NY, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, today announced that Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream is rolling into over 1,000 Walmart stores across the country.



“The confidence that Walmart is showing in Nightfood is amazing,” commented Nightfood COO Jenny Mitchell. “We’re rolling into more than double the Walmart store count we were told to anticipate back in the fall.”

The sleep-friendly ice cream, which is also the American Pregnancy Association’s recommended ice cream for pregnancy cravings, will be available in more than a dozen Walmart regions, with official on-shelf placement starting today. The five flavors selected for initial introduction are Cookies n’ Dreams, After Dinner Mint Chip, Bed and Breakfast, Cold Brew Decaf, and Pickles For Two. The large majority of locations will offer three or more flavors.

In addition to hundreds of Walmart stores in existing Nightfood regions such as Illinois, Texas, the Carolinas, and the Pacific Northwest, Walmart is establishing Nightfood retail distribution in markets like San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Reno, Los Angeles, San Diego, Bentonville, Little Rock, Tampa, Orlando, and more.

The more than one thousand Walmart locations adding Nightfood are live on the Nightfood store locator as of this morning. While Nightfood started appearing on some Walmart shelves last week, the introduction was expected to occur between April 19 and April 30 in most stores.

“Launching into Walmart is a tremendous step in bringing better nighttime snacking, and better sleep, to nighttime snackers across the country,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Our shareholders know the confidence I have that the sleep-friendly nutrition category is coming. Pepsi recently launched their first ever nighttime relaxation drink, and Unilever just announced a year-long study to explore how diet can improve sleep through the gut-brain axis. Sleep-friendly nutrition is a category with massive potential. It’s in its infancy right now, and we are proud to be leading the way.”

Nightfood’s Walmart introduction more than doubles the store count for the award-winning ice cream brand to approximately 1,900 retail locations across the United States. The Company announced earlier today that it successfully completed a financing round totaling $4,500,000. Those funds allowed the company to retire all outstanding convertible debt while also providing operating capital for Management's 2021 growth plan.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

On February 23, 2021, the Company announced it has secured distribution in Walmart.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Nightfood was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts with ingredients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality. Scientific research indicates unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, and stress is another contributing factor. A majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management sees significant opportunity in pioneering the category of nighttime-specific snacks for better sleep.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

