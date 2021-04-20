Global Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urothelial Cancer Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033206/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.7% over the period 2020-2027. Immunotherapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.3% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 21.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR
- The Urothelial Cancer Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$950.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Immunotherapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Immunotherapy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunotherapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemotherapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Chemotherapy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemotherapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs
by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial
Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs
by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs
by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial
Cancer Drugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial
Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial
Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial
Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs
by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs
by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by
Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial
Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Urothelial
Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial
Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and
Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer
Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Urothelial
Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
