Global Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.7% over the period 2020-2027. Immunotherapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.3% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 21.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR

- The Urothelial Cancer Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$950.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.



