US Navy’s Naval Facilities Engineering Command selects Stantec for large waterfront project support

The US Navy’s Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic has selected global design firm Stantec to lead multidiscipline architect‐engineer services as part of a five-year, US$60 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. Through this IDIQ contract, Stantec will support the planning, design, construction, and renovation of large waterfront projects within NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic’s North area of responsibility (AOR), including work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) in Kittery, Maine.

The IDIQ contract expands on Stantec’s more than 60-year history supporting NAVFAC and Department of Defense (DoD) projects, including the firm’s fourth consecutive Waterfront IDIQ with NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic. Stantec is currently delivering on its previous IDIQ contract with NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, which recently received a US$30million supplement in contracting capacity, resulting in a total contracting capacity of US$90 million.

“With decades-long knowledge in supporting the US Navy’s mission and NAVFAC’s objectives and project requirements, Stantec is proud to be a trusted partner in modernizing America’s waterfront infrastructure,” said Chris Williams, senior vice president for Stantec’s US Federal Program. “Over the past 10 years, our team has helped deliver over 40 mission-critical projects, including work to advance the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP).”

Stantec is currently leading the design of multiple major infrastructure projects at PNSY in Kittery, Maine as part of the Navy’s 20-year SIOP. The $20-billion program is focused on rebuilding and modernizing shipyards at four US locations: Kittery, Maine; Norfolk, Virginia; Puget Sound in Washington; and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

With this latest IDIQ contract, Stantec’s scope of work will include structural, civil, mechanical, electrical, architectural, planning, environmental, cost estimating, and geotechnical services. In alignment with the mission of the DoD, projects under this IDIQ qualify as essential, mission-critical work and have continued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work will primarily focus on Naval facilities in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, with the potential to include NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic’s other AORs as needed. Waterfront project types may include piers, wharves, dry docks, berthing and mooring, dredging, coastal and shoreline protection, and waterfront-related utilities. Ancillary projects may also involve buildings, roads, bridges, seismic evaluation and design, storm water management, and civil engineering studies.

With support from approximately 22,000 personnel working worldwide, Stantec is an established leader in the planning and design of waterfront facilities. By combining the expertise of multidisciplinary planners, scientists, architects, and engineers, the firm has delivered seamless solutions for waterfront developments and revitalizations. In addition to supporting Naval facility projects, the Stantec team has also led the planning, design, and engineering of various prominent waterfront projects, such as the Panama Canal Expansion and the Honolulu Harbor 2050 Master Plan , as well as shipyard modernization projects at the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt and the Seaspan Vancouver Shipyard , both in British Columbia.

