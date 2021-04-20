Global Opioids Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2027 Featuring Egalet, Janssen Pharma, Pfizer, Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, Sun Pharma, West-Ward Pharma

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioids - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Opioids Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Opioids estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Immediate-Release/Short-Acting Opioid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extended-Release/Long-Acting Opioid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Opioids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured):
- Egalet Corporation
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Purdue Pharma LP
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 31
