Global Opioids Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2027 Featuring Egalet, Janssen Pharma, Pfizer, Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, Sun Pharma, West-Ward Pharma

Global Opioids Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Opioids estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Immediate-Release/Short-Acting Opioid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extended-Release/Long-Acting Opioid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Opioids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured):

Egalet Corporation

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Purdue Pharma LP

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

