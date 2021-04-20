Global Opioids Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2027 Featuring Egalet, Janssen Pharma, Pfizer, Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, Sun Pharma, West-Ward Pharma

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioids - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Opioids Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Opioids estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Immediate-Release/Short-Acting Opioid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extended-Release/Long-Acting Opioid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Opioids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured):

  • Egalet Corporation
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Purdue Pharma LP
  • Sanofi
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest Of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Australia
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest Of Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest Of Middle East
  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 31

