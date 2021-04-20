Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market Report 2021-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $360.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Palivizumab, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ribavirin segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $360.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$360.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$416.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Other Drug Types Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR



In the global Other Drug Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$99.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$166 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$279.6 Million by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 41 Featured):

AbbVie, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

ReViral Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World 15-Year Perspective for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Palivizumab by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Ribavirin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other Drug Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Oral by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for InjecTable by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

