Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Reach $2. 4 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Urinary Drainage Bags estimated at US$1. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urinary Drainage Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033202/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Leg Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $488.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
- The Urinary Drainage Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$488.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$484.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Amsino International, Inc.
  • BD
  • Cardinal Health
  • Coloplast
  • ConvaTec
  • Flexicare Medical Limited
  • Manfred Sauer GmbH
  • McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Teleflex Incorporated




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033202/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Leg Bags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Leg Bags by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Leg Bags by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Bags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Large Bags by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Bags by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Reusable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for 0-500 ml by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for 0-500 ml by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for 0-500 ml by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for 500-1000 ml by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for 500-1000 ml by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for 500-1000 ml by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for 1000-2000 ml by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for 1000-2000 ml by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for 1000-2000 ml by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg Bags
and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Urinary
Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Urinary
Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Urinary
Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000
ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urinary
Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Leg Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urinary
Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage
Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urinary
Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urinary
Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000
ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 128: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 129: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 133: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: UK Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg Bags
and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 136: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 137: UK Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 138: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 139: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 140: UK Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 141: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 142: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 143: UK Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 144: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 145: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 146: Spain Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 147: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033202/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data