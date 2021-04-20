Worldwide E-invoicing Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-invoicing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the e-invoicing market and it is poised to grow by $ 15.49 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period. The report on the e-invoicing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems, the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance, and the shift from capital expenditure model to operational expenditure model.
The e-invoicing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased security of documents using Block-Chain as one of the prime reasons driving the e-invoicing market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging technologies and elimination of human interface will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on e-invoicing market covers the following areas:
- E-invoicing market sizing
- E-invoicing market forecast
- E-invoicing market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-invoicing market vendors that include Basware Corp., Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, Sage Group Plc, TradeShift Inc., and Transcepta LLC. Also, the e-invoicing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Basware Corp.
- Cegedim SA
- Comarch SA
- Coupa Software Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Nipendo Ltd.
- SAP SE
- Sage Group Plc
- TradeShift Inc.
- Transcepta LLC
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
