Worldwide E-invoicing Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-invoicing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the e-invoicing market and it is poised to grow by $ 15.49 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period. The report on the e-invoicing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems, the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance, and the shift from capital expenditure model to operational expenditure model.



The e-invoicing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased security of documents using Block-Chain as one of the prime reasons driving the e-invoicing market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging technologies and elimination of human interface will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on e-invoicing market covers the following areas:

E-invoicing market sizing

E-invoicing market forecast

E-invoicing market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-invoicing market vendors that include Basware Corp., Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, Sage Group Plc, TradeShift Inc., and Transcepta LLC. Also, the e-invoicing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Basware Corp.

Cegedim SA

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nipendo Ltd.

SAP SE

Sage Group Plc

TradeShift Inc.

Transcepta LLC

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n91h9c