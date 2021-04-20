CURO Webinar to Explore the Path to Fair Pay

OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology WHAT: Will present the webinar, “The Path to Fair Pay: Grouping Employees for Pay Equity Analysis.” WHEN: Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET. WHERE: To register, visit https://curomarketing.curocomp.com/webinar-grouping-employees-for-pay-equity-analysis.

Driven by the awareness of emerging legislation, social movements and increased availability of workforce data, today’s employees have high expectations for fair pay. During this CURO webinar, company co-founder and Senior Consultant Ruth Thomas will join Jennifer Peacock, Principal, Innovative Consulting Services, and Don Berman, co-founder and Vice President at JDXpert, to discuss what these expectations mean for organizations and where pay equity analysis comes into play.

To help organizations prepare for this type of analysis, Thomas, Peacock and Berman will highlight the common pitfalls and variations involved in developing Pay Analysis Groups or PAGs and explore the criticality of employee grouping when comparing pay. The panel will guide attendees through grouping employees performing equal or substantially similar work for review, explain how the legal context for this is evolving, spotlight where job descriptions fit into the narrative, the relevance of appropriate pay grades and more. Webinar attendees will learn the steps needed to get the grouping stage of pay equity analysis right and ensure their organization stays on the path to fair pay.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.

Founded in 2010, CURO solutions support organizations across North America, EMEA and APAC, with CURO Pay Equity recognized for innovating the rapidly growing DEIB technology market. For more information, visit curocomp.com.