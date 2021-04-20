Widen and 1WorldSync Partner to Streamline 360° Product Image Creation

MADISON, Wisc., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen , maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, and 1WorldSync™ , a leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced the formation of an image capture partnership. Snap36, a recent acquisition of 1WorldSync and market leader in 360° product experiences, will serve as Widen’s go-to partner for DAM and PIM clients in need of 360° spin imagery that provides life-like, 3D experiences for e-commerce shoppers. The partnership will enable B2B and B2C brands to rapidly create, upload, tag, and publish 360° imagery that improves conversion rates.



As shopping moves online, brands and manufacturers are seeking ways to recreate the in-store experience of holding and seeing a product. 360° photography — a technique that compiles 2D images to provide a 3D-like experience — has become the leading approach. In a survey commissioned by Widen, 39% of consumers said they view 360° product imagery when researching products. Snap36 has found that 360° product imagery can increase online conversions by as much as 47%.

However, few online sellers have the ability to produce 360° imagery cost-effectively and at scale. Snap36, a 1WorldSync company, addresses this problem with a seamless physical-to-digital content creation process that leverages robotic equipment and workflow software. The resulting “spinset” of 24 to 92 images creates a flip-book effect as the shopper rotates the image. It also can capture the motion of an object like an opening car door or reclining chair.

360° spinsets can be added to Widen’s DAM+PIM system, the Widen CollectiveⓇ, where product data, marketing content, and digital assets are assembled before being listed on e-commerce platforms. The Collective natively supports 360° images, meaning that brands do not require additional tools that add complexity and costs.

Further, clients that use the 1WorldSync Item Management platform for syndication to retailers and distributors can pull 360° product images and other digital assets directly from the Collective. By simply providing URLs that point to the Collective, the 1WorldSync platform can render and store images, ready to distribute to hundreds of retailers and distributors. This integration improves the flow and accuracy of data across systems.

Snap36 is the leading image capture provider for uploading spin images directly to both Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

“360° imagery is critical to building trust in product categories that have moved online,” said Jeff Hunt, VP, Digital Asset Production at 1WorldSync. “Our approach to photography combined with Widen’s emphasis on accurate, trustworthy product information is a powerful match. We’re excited to work with Widen clients on elevating their e-commerce imagery.”

“Many brands already use Widen and Snap36 in tandem to bring 360° photography to online product listings. This partnership cements what we consider to be a best practice,” said Jamie Liechty, Partner Manager at Widen. “We’re glad to partner with an innovative company that shares our vision for more compelling and trusted e-commerce experiences.”

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of ominichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 13,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content problems faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com.

About Widen

Widen helps brands deliver content with confidence. Their cloud-based DAM and PIM software, the Widen Collective®, empowers marketers to bring content together, send it anywhere, and automate in-between. Trusted by more than 700 companies and one million users, Widen boasts a 73-year track record of innovation and customer success. Customers include Dyson, New Balance, Crayola, and Hootsuite.

Widen is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK. For more information, visit www.widen.com .

Contact:

Jake Athey

VP Marketing and Customer Experience

+1 608 443-5472

jathey@widen.com