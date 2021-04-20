English Swedish

Press release

Malmö, Sweden, April 20, 2021

Acarix publishes the annual report for 2020

Today, Tuesday April 20, Acarix is publishing its Annual Report for 2020 on the company website www.acarix.com.

The Annual Report is also attached to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire.

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

