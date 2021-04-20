The Blinc Group Launches Halo System, Saving Cannabis Companies Thousands in Lost Hardware

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York — The Blinc Group, Inc., the regulatory-focused designer and provider of premium, customized and bespoke vaporizer technologies, is launching its latest patent pending patented vape technology designed to save brands thousands in lost inventory and give consumers peace of mind and clarity with in their vape purchase. The Blinc Group is introducing – The Halo System.

“For some odd reason it has become normal to leave the cannabis vape consumer un-informed on what’s inside their vape cartridge, the second they discard the box. Labeling standards are rigorous for the outside packaging, but once the product is out of the box, there is nothing. The HaloSystem™ takes the guesswork out of knowing what’s in your cartridge with a simple trim ring that labels the contents of the cartridge,” said Sasha Aksenov, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of the Blinc Group.

The Halo System consists of two bands one at the base of the mouthpiece or “tip” and the other at the base of the cartridge - TipHalo™ and BaseHalo™. Before capping your cartridge, you simply snap the TipHalo onto the top of the cartridge with the strain name. The ring is also easily removed, if you decide that the strain you’ve invested in is not selling and you would like to fill your cartridges with another.

“An operator typically orders 100s of thousands of cartridges at a time at an average of roughly $2 each. With the rapid pace at which our industry trends evolve – forecasting how each product will perform is a big challenge. This is the core of the ‘unmarked’ cannabis vape products issue. Now a simple solution like the Halo System TipHalo™ allows the Brands and Licensed Producers to brand their products on-the-fly, and, if needed - pivot for pennies, not dollars,” adds Aksenov.

Green Revolution, a Multi-State Producer-Processor in California and Washington, believes there is a need for consistency not only in the products that reach the end consumer, but the information provided when they reach the consumer.

“Partnering with Blinc Group to create a perfect consumer experience is something we are excited about. There’s a clear market demand for Green Revolution’s unique experience driven products. Blinc’s HaloSystem enables us to properly communicate the effect of each product at scale and clearly inform the Green Revolution consumer, every time,” said Joe Derr, Director of Sales and Marketing for Green Revolution.

“The Blinc Group’s core values of innovation, quality, safety and integrity are each present and embodied in the HaloSystem. This creates a win-win situation for our clients and their consumers. Patients and users get the clarity of knowing what’s in their cartridge at all times and our clients not only increase their productivity and flexibility, but also avoid spending huge amounts of working capital on potentially unsold cannabis vaping hardware inventory,” said Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, Co-Founder & CEO of the Blinc Group.

About the Blinc Group

Headquartered in New York City, the Blinc Group designs, develops, supplies, and supports premium cannabis vaping hardware. The company offers a curated collection of proven cartridges, batteries, ready to use vaporizers and complete bespoke device development to multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands. Blinc completes the value chain by providing its clients access to a suite of support services ranging from research and development, production, testing, standard operating procedures, training and all the way to go-to-market strategy and brand communications consulting. With full control of the supply chain, the company’s unique “Powered by Blinc” process enables clients to provide innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to cannabis consumers worldwide.

