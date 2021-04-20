Silo Wellness Appoints Phytomedicine Business Leader as Board Member

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (FRA:3K70), a wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces is pleased to announce today the appointment of its newest board member, Wayne Isaacs, a seasoned Jamaican-Canadian businessman and leader in natural, plant-based medicines. The appointment comes following the recent passing of board member, Maurice ‘Moe’ Colson, announced last week.



Wayne Isaacs joins the board of Silo Wellness following nearly two decades serving in key leadership roles from President to Chief Executive Officer of several Toronto, Canada-based mineral exploration companies including Forsys Metals Corporation, Augustine Ventures, Inc. and Delta Uranium, Inc. As one of the first movers in the legalized Jamaican cannabis industry, Mr. Isaacs presently serves as CEO of Green Stripe Naturals, which was formed to take advantage of the tremendous worldwide opportunities in medicinal cannabis via vertically integrated business efforts on the island nation. Isaacs has business interests in natural medical-based solutions companies in Spain as well as co-owning a medical clinic in Ontario, Canada.

“I couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Wayne Isaacs to the board of Silo Wellness,” stated Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness. “I have known Wayne for the past few years as a leading entrepreneur who had the foresight and business acumen to succeed as an early mover in the legal cannabis movement in Jamaica. With his vast leadership experience in the public sector, Wayne brings a substantial degree of expertise in the plant-based wellness segment as well as direct knowledge building businesses in developed and emerging economies that will collectively add great value to Silo Wellness as we continue to expand globally.”

Jamaican born, Mr. Isaacs was educated at the prestigious Western University in Ontario and spent the majority of his career on Bay Street specializing in the resource sector both as a corporate executive of resource companies and as an investment banker. When not sitting on other corporate boards and serving as senior-most leader of both public and private companies, Isaacs chairs and participates in many international industry and thought leadership conferences as panelist, presenter and speaker.

“Shortly after entering the cannabis industry here in Jamaica, I had the great fortune of meeting Douglas Gordon, who was already active in the space driving thought leadership for this burgeoning category. While we became initially acquainted through our joint interests in cannabis and CBD, it was ultimately our shared belief in the benefits of Phytomedicine that expanded the conversation to include psilocybin and psychedelic mushrooms,” explained Mr. Isaacs. “What attracts me most to serving as board member for Silo Wellness is the opportunity to provide strategic consultation to the company’s unique product offering. I am committed to furthering the mission of Silo Wellness by helping to bring the positive benefits of psilocybin to a broader consumer audience, emerging markets as well as the medical community writ large.”

As part of the appointment of Mr. Isaacs, Silo Wellness has granted 200,000 stock options to Mr. Isaacs pursuant to Silo Wellness’ stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue.

About Silo Wellness

The mission of Silo Wellness is to improve health and wellness by developing and introducing psychedelic medicine to reduce trauma and increase performance by destigmatizing the active compounds in psychedelics and innovating ease of administration and ingestion. Silo Wellness intends to introduce new, safe and affordable alternatives to current medicines by facilitating entry into new and emerging markets where psychedelics are legal by conducting ketamine and psilocybin wellness retreats and elsewhere by manufacturing and distributing functional mushrooms.

Since its inception, Silo Wellness’ activities have focused on: (1) development of psilocybin-free functional mushroom tinctures; (2) the development of the formulation of a psilocybin nasal spray in Jamaica; and (3) offering of Jamaican and Oregon psychedelic wellness retreats as well as the cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms in Jamaica. None of Silo Wellness’ products claim to cure or mitigate any physical or mental disease, symptoms, disorders or abnormalities.

For further information, please contact: www.SiloWellness.com

Media Relations:

Stuart Kirby, VP of Marketing & Communications

press@silowellness.com

Silo Wellness Investor Relations:

(604) 343-2724

IR@empiregroupir.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the appointment of Mr. Issacs, the grant of incentive stock options and the business plans of Silo Wellness. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and the potential impact of COVID-19. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Silo Wellness assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.