Ubersuggest Announces New CEO Max Cheprasov

San Diego, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersuggest, a global SEO and content platform part of NP Digital, announced today that Max Cheprasov has joined as its CEO. Cheprasov’s proven operational and technology leadership will help scale and grow the company through the next wave of innovations.

Cheprasov has 25 years of experience within the Digital Economy as a leader, trailblazer, and futurist, specializing in operational excellence, digital transformation and AI-powered solutions.

Cheprasov joins Ubersuggest from dentsu where he served as the first chief automation officer in the advertising industry. There he founded the Automation Center of Excellence and established vision, strategy, and led a 200+ person international team to engineer hundreds of unique AI-powered solutions for the business and clients across media, creative, and CXM services.

“Max’s operational excellence, technical innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit will help Ubersuggest drive its strategic vision and accelerate automation and growth,” said Neil Patel, owner of Ubersuggest. “We’re thrilled to have his leadership in this age of digital transformation.”

Cheprasov has a long career of leadership and founding roles including six years as the Senior Vice President and Head of Operations and Technology at iProspect. There he established award-winning operational excellence groups and led global digital transformation initiatives.

“Analyzing lots of data and generating insights isn’t enough to gain a competitive edge online. In order to maximize the value of your SEO, content marketing, and social media marketing campaigns, while minimizing the effort, you need a platform that is able to automatically translate Big Data into a rich set of recommendations, and provide intelligent, automated solutions that can be activated at the click of a button,” said Cheprasov. “I’m honored for the opportunity to lead a passionate, innovative team, and be the catalyst for Ubersuggest to become the international standard of service in AI-powered solutions for marketers.”

Cheprasov holds an MBA from Jack Welch Management Institute and multiple professional credentials in Digital Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, and Operations from MIT Sloan School of Management and Stanford University. Cheprasov is an industry thought leader, speaker, and adviser to investors, founders, and top analyst firms on the topic of intelligent automation. He is also a member of IAB’s Artificial Intelligence Committee and Bain’s Automation CIO Council.

About Ubersuggest:

Ubersuggest is one of the most popular SEO and Content Marketing tools. Its proprietary technology is a robust SEO and content platform that provides keyword and content suggestions. The tool uses consumer search demand, content format performance and competition, on-page technical SEO and backlink analyzers, and a workflow digital asset management solution for end-to-end SEO campaign management.

Ubersuggest is offered for free in 234 countries and in 9 languages to the marketing community and offers a more robust paid subscription. In 2020, Ubersuggest had 14 million unique visitors, and hit a milestone of 2 million active users with an average of 500 million monthly queries against its growing data set of over 6 billion keywords, 2 trillion links, and 1 billion pieces of content.

