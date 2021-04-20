Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2027

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Upstream Bioprocessing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033199/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cell Culture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.4% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Media Preparation segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR

- The Upstream Bioprocessing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.

- Cell Separation Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR

- In the global Cell Separation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

AGC Biologics

Applikon Biotechnology

Biotech Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

CellGenix GmbH

Corning, Inc.

Danaher

Eppendorf AG

GE Healthcare

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Patheon N.V

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Samsung Biologics

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

