Leonovus Announces Pilot Program Testing Agreement With Brane Inc. for Their Hyper-Secure Cryptocurrency Custodian Solution for Banks

OTTAWA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus" the "Company") (TSXV: LTV) today announces that Brane Inc., (Brane) a developer of bank-grade digital currency custody solutions, will test Leonovus software as part of its hyper-secure data storage solution for digital assets and cryptocurrencies.



"The World Economic Forum predicts that 10% of global GDP will be stored on a blockchain by 2027. This rapidly growing asset class urgently needs bank-grade secure custody infrastructure. Since 2017 Brane has been developing a secure custody solution for cryptocurrencies and intends to be at the forefront. Global investment in infrastructure solutions for the cryptocurrency market is accelerating. Leonovus hyper-secure data storage technology has the potential to play a key role in protecting blockchain assets as well as standard digital data," said Michael Gaffney, CEO, Leonovus Inc.

"We are very excited to be working with Leonovus on this project, bringing together technology that secures both data and cryptocurrencies to the high standards demanded by financial institutions, governments, and law enforcement agencies,” said Adam Miron, CEO and Chair, Brane Inc.

About Brane Inc.

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified – first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 — the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a secure data management software company. The Leonovus suite of data management tools offer an organization what it needs for a complete end-to-end data-centric solution. This solution can stand on its own, or it can easily integrate with the organization's zero-trust strategy and architecture. It takes seamless advantage of the organization's existing storage infrastructure and network architecture, working on-premises, in the cloud, or both. It extends the data-centric controls across the entire architecture, including cloud resources. And it supplies these cybersecurity capabilities for the full lifespan of the data and beyond.

The flexible and straightforward solution does not require changes in the method of data use. Applications, services, and users all interact with the data the same way they always have. The system ensures the right users get access to the correct data at the right time, but securely.

In addition to working with existing systems, the Leonovus solution aids in the organization's digital transformation by enabling ultramodern data concepts necessary for the data-driven world. These capabilities are included in an automated solution requiring little operations effort and no new skills or expertise needed.

To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to opportunities within Brane Inc. Additional factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with Leonovus' growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. There can be no assurance or guarantees that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Leonovus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. Further information on Leonovus' public filings, including its most recent audited consolidated financial statements, are available at www.sedar.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information, please contact:

George Pretli

Chief Financial Officer

+1.613.319.3540

gpretli@leonovus.com