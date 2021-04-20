Global Unified Communication (UC) and Business Headsets Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Unified Communication (UC) and Business Headsets Market to Reach $4. 9 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unified Communication (UC) and Business Headsets estimated at US$2.

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027. Headphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Earphones segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $646.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR
- The Unified Communication (UC) and Business Headsets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$646.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Audio-Technica Corporation
  • Bose Corporation
  • ClearOne
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • GN Store Nord A/S
  • HP Development Company, L.P
  • Jabra (Subsidiary of GN Store Nord A/S)
  • Koss Corporation
  • Logitech
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Plantronics, Inc.
  • Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Headphones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Headphones by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Headphones by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Earphones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Earphones by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Earphones by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Wired by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Wired by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wired by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Wireless by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Contact Center by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Contact Center by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Contact Center by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Business
Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Business Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Business Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and Earphones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and Business
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and Earphones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and Business
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and Earphones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and Business
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: China Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and Earphones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and Business
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and Earphones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and Business
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and Earphones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and Business
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and
Earphones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and
Business Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and Earphones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and Business
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: UK Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC) and
Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and Earphones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: UK Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and Business
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 106: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Spain Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and Earphones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Unified Communication (UC)
and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and Business
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 115: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Russia Historic Review for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Headphones and
Earphones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Headphones and Earphones for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact Center and
Business Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication
(UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contact Center and Business Enterprises for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Headphones and
Earphones for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Wired and
Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use - Contact
Center and Business Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contact Center and
Business Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Unified
Communication (UC) and Business Headsets by Product -
Headphones and Earphones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

