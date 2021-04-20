Locus Unifies ESG Reporting, Sustainability, and EHS Compliance on a Single Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies (Locus), the leader in multi-tenant SaaS EHS compliance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting software, introduces the new ESG reporting application on its award-winning Locus Platform. The new ESG reporting application is integrated with other Locus SaaS applications and calculation engine. It is built to redefine how companies organize, manage, and calculate their key performance indicators (KPI's), greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories, water, energy, and waste management.



Today, organizations must measure and report their ESG performance for corporate social responsibility (CSR) and other initiatives. The transition from sustainability to ESG performance indicates a maturation of business practices and better definitions of KPIs. Most ESG metrics originate from EHS regulatory and voluntary reporting programs, but now include more precise measurements of a company's performance, its impact on the environment, and the risk it carries for investors. As a result, companies need to improve the way they collect, track, and verify metrics for ESG reporting. The information feeding into the ESG reports must be accurately quantified, calculated, and supported. To address this industry challenge, Locus developed the new ESG reporting application on the versatile Locus Platform to unify EHS compliance and ESG reporting from a single set of data.

The Locus ESG application was designed with input from auditors who understand the need for full transparency and documentation for this type of reporting. This resulted in an unparalleled set of software tools that enable rapid visualization of ESG trends, as well as the analytics and supporting data needed to improve organizational performance.

The ESG application includes built-in support for many voluntary programs, including GRI, CDP, DJSI, SASB, GRESB, and DNSH. Within the greenhouse gas emissions segment, ESG reporting also includes more than 50 US EPA Mandatory Reporting Rule (MRR) subparts, state-specific reporting, eGRID, and other calculation protocols such as The Climate Registry and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. Similarly, multiple reporting and calculation protocols exist for water, waste, social, and governance metrics. Locus can handle all related calculations and reporting requirements in one application, with all the required documentation.

"For over 20 years, Locus has led the industry with applications to simplify data management and reporting for water, air, energy, waste, and health and safety, with tools capable of handling these entire processes from start to finish,” said Wes Hawthorne, President of Locus.

"The ESG application builds on this functionality and provides full transparency for these metrics, which ultimately become part of an organization’s ESG reporting. As the importance of ESG reporting continues to rise, Locus customers benefit from having all their supporting documentation and calculations assembled and audit-ready.”

ABOUT LOCUS TECHNOLOGIES

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), Sustainability, and EHS Compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997 Locus Technologies pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Chevron, Sempra, Corteva, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus.

Locus Technologies' headquarters is in Mountain View, California.

For more information, visit locustec.com or email info@locustec.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Danny Moore

Locus Technologies

(650) 960-1640

moored@locustec.com