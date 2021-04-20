Purpose Investments Launches World’s First Ether ETF

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is thrilled to announce the world’s first Ether ETF, backed by physically settled Ether, is now available to investors. The Canadian dollar denominated ETF currency-hedged unit, non-currency hedged units and U.S. dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units of Purpose Ether ETF (the “ETF”) will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“the TSX”) under the tickers ETHH, ETHH.B and ETHH.U, respectively. Purpose believes the ETF represents the simplest, most efficient and most affordable way for investors to gain direct exposure to the digital currency with the convenience of eligibility in any investment account. Purpose is the manager of the world’s first physically settled bitcoin ETF, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC) with over $1.4 billion AUM.



The ETF will invest directly in physically settled Ether tokens, not derivatives, allowing investors easy and efficient access to the emerging Ether asset without the associated risk of self-custody within a digital wallet. Similar to the Purpose Bitcoin ETF and other physically backed gold or silver products, the ETF will be backed directly by physically settled Ether holdings.

Due to its elegant exchange-traded fund structure, the ETF aims to efficiently and accurately reflect the price of Ether without premiums or discounts to net asset value (NAV), unlike the existing closed-end funds currently offered in the market. The ETF’s daily NAV will be priced based on the daily spot price of the TradeBlock ETX Index.

“This is a great day for investors as we’re democratizing access to Ether, making the process of owning Ether easier than ever. We believe Ether, a leading digital asset with perhaps the most potential among all the blockchain technologies, is poised to continue its growth trajectory and as both an important utility technology and broader adoption as an investment asset,” said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose. “When we launched the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, we knew we wanted to be the leader in the cryptocurrency investment space. By following up the world’s first Bitcoin ETF with the world’s first Ether ETF, I feel like we’re there.”

Purpose will act as manager of the ETF and Ether Capital Corporation (“Ether Capital”), a company with significant experience and expertise in digital assets, will act as a special consultant to Purpose.

“By making Ether more accessible to investors through the ETF, just as it did with Bitcoin, Purpose is helping to bring cryptocurrency into the mainstream,” said Brian Mosoff, CEO of Ether Capital. “Ethereum has a unique technical set of properties that are different than those in Bitcoin. Ethereum is more like an operating system, it can be more easily programmed, allowing for many applications."

Purpose is committed to not only providing access to digital assets, but also to educating investors. In addition to the ETF, Purpose has launched a cryptocurrency content hub to give investors the knowledge and tools to understand this emerging asset class. To learn more about Purpose Ether ETF and the asset class, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-ether-etf.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform which is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.