American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) Launches New Hemp Lip Balm on Amazon.com

American Green’s Amazon Store Expands its Popular Hemp Product Line



PHOENIX, AZ, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced that it has launched its Hemp Lip Balm on Amazon.com. The success of our four Hemp Cream products on Amazon pushed us to develop another exclusive Hemp product for our store on Amazon.

Our new Peppermint 250mg Hemp Lip Balm has been in development for over three months. Three more Lip Balm flavors are in the final stages of production. The product has been created with the finest all natural ingredients available which include: Hemp Oil, Hemp Butter, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Vitamin E Oil, Peppermint Oil and Hemp Extract (250mg/per tube). It is also lab-tested for potency and consistency. The ingredients in this formulation are designed to provide relief for dry, cracked lips; while keeping true to our “American Made” legacy.

Kevin Davis, Vice President of Online Sales for American Green, said, “Our Amazon customers have been extremely satisfied with our 2000mg Hemp Cream and we are pleased to say that this satisfaction has driven more sales to our other CBD products online. We are confident in the data that we have gathered from Amazon so far and that it will continue to fuel our future sales and innovation as a trusted brand on the e-commerce giant.”

“Amazon has been a great marketplace for American Green this year and we are looking forward to the success of our Hemp Lip Balm and future hemp products on there too. The feedback we have received via verified product reviews has reinforced our belief that we are continuing to meet and surpass consumer expectations on every order,” said David G. Gwyther, the company’s president.

One of the most compelling reasons for expanding our Amazon product line was to ensure American Green could continue interacting with new consumers while providing high quality products at reasonable prices. As an American manufacturer of all natural hemp products, we strive to go the “extra mile” by keeping our prices more than fair and delivering the best products available without surprises or gimmicks. Our goal is to ensure that every product we offer is accessible to those who need them.

Amazon Launch Introductory Offer

Keep one for yourself and share one with someone you love

Our 250mg Lip Balm (2 Pack) is currently available at the Introductory Price of $19.95 (MRSP) $34.95 (with free shipping) Offer Valid Through May 31, 2021.

This 2 pack consists of (2) Hemp Lip Balms, each tube is 0.15 oz (4.25 g) and contains 250mg of Hemp Extract. This product is 100% THC-Free and Made in the U.S.A. Backed by our 30 day money back guarantee.

Remember the Swag!

We also have over 100 American Green Apparel Variations available on our Amazon storefront.

Products include: Hemp tees, Slim-Fit Tees, Polos, Classic Tees (100% Cozy Cotton), and the American Green Work Shirt (Official Uniform of the American Green Team).

All Apparel Items Include Free Shipping.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

