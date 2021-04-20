ePlay Announces 1360% Increase in “Howie Go Viral” App Downloads

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY | OTC:EPYFF | FSE:2NY2 ) (the “Company”) today announced that its flagship title, Howie Go Viral featuring Howie Mandel, had a material increase in app downloads during the launch week of Howie Does Stuff Podcast. In total, app downloads increased 1,360% over the same week last month. In addition, the app reached a rank of #33 in the Apple App Store Family Games for the week. The company exceeded and sustained its initial target of 500 app downloads per day for Howie Go Viral during the week as well. Marketing will be expanded to other titles and platforms in coming days.



“The first step, after building a great mobile game, towards revenues is app downloads,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “Last week was a record-breaker for ePlay and like Howie Go Viral game slogan says - Infecting is Infectious. As we increase our marketing and awareness efforts, we expect to continue to see significant progress in terms of downloads and usage for all of our mobile games.”

Howie’s Games include titles such as Outbreak (iOS / Android), Swish AR (iOS / Android), and one of ePlay’s flagship games, Howie Go Viral (iOS / Android). Subscribe to Howie Does Stuff Podcast . The Howie Does Stuff Podcast , hosted by Howie Mandel and Jackelyn Shultz, launched April 13, 2021.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, eSports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

