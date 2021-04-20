GCC Food & Beverage Retail Market Outlook Report 2021: Prevalence of eCommerce & Contactless Delivery & Emergence of Omnichannel Food Consumption

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Food & Beverage Retail Market Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service aims to outline the growth outlook and top predictions for 2021 for the GCC food & beverage retail market.
The scope of the study comprises analysis of six key categories: cereals, bakery, dairy, meat, fruits & vegetables, and beverages across KSA, UAE, and RoGCC.
The outlook offers a perspective into the disruptions that occurred in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and how these disruptions changed the outlook for the industry and ushered a paradigm shift toward the new normal. It provides a lens on the changing shares and contributions toward retail and HORECA for any given category in 2020 vis-a-vis 2019, and how the resumption of a normal course of operations will unfold in 2021.
It highlights the new market dynamics of omnichannel consumption, along with health and wellness, which will serve as a major foundation of the ethos and behavior of GCC consumers during grocery purchases.
It also highlights the prevalence of eCommerce platforms and how organizations are investing in last-mile delivery logistics to offer an attractive value proposition to the client over the next 5 years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on GCC F&B Retail Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary - GCC F&B Retail Market
- Key Highlights - GCC F&B Retail Industry
- Changing Market Dynamics - GCC F&B Retail Industry
- COVID-19-related Challenges - GCC F&B Retail Industry
- Key Growth Metrics by Category - F&B Retail Market
- Growth Drivers for GCC F&B Retail Market
- Growth Restraints for GCC F&B Retail Market
- Sales (2019-2021) - GCC F&B Retail Industry
- F&B Retail Sales in KSA, 2020
- F&B Retail Sales in UAE, 2020
- F&B Retail Sales in RoGCC, 2020
- Impact of COVID-19 - KSA F&B Retail Market
- Impact of COVID-19 - UAE F&B Retail Market
- Impact of COVID-19 - RoGCC F&B Retail Market
- Post-COVID-19 Recovery - KSA
- Post-COVID-19 Recovery - UAE
- Post-COVID-19 Recovery - RoGCC
- Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecast
- Top Predictions for 2021
- F&B Retail Market Volume, 2020 and 2021
3. Research Scope and Segmentation - GCC F&B Retail Market
- Scope of Analysis - GCC F&B Retail Market
- Segmentation - GCC F&B Retail Market
- Key Participants by Segment - GCC F&B Retail Market
- Macroeconomic Factors Impacting GCC F&B Retail Industry
- GCC Population Forecast, 2021
- KSA Population Forecast, 2021
- UAE Population Forecast, 2021
- RoGCC Population Forecast, 2021
- Emerging Mega Trends - GCC Food & Beverage Industry
4. Cereals
- Cereals Consumption by GCC Country
- Key Industry Metrics for Cereals
- Industry Metrics for Cereals - GCC
- Industry Metrics for Cereals - KSA
- Industry Metrics for Cereals - UAE
- Industry Metrics for Cereals - RoGCC
- New Cereal Product/Service Launches, 2021
- Key Cereal Trends for 2021
5. Bakery
- Bakery Consumption by GCC Country
- Key Growth Metrics for Bakery
- Industry Metrics for Bakery - GCC
- Industry Metrics for Bakery - KSA
- Industry Metrics for Bakery - UAE
- Industry Metrics for Bakery - RoGCC
- New Bakery Product/Service Launches, 2021
- Key Bakery Trends for 2021
6. Dairy
- Dairy Consumption by GCC Country
- Key Growth Metrics for Dairy
- Industry Metrics for Dairy - GCC
- Industry Metrics for Dairy - KSA
- Industry Metrics for Dairy - UAE
- Industry Metrics for Dairy - RoGCC
- New Dairy Product/Service Launches, 2021
- Key Dairy Trends for 2021
7. Meat
- Meat Consumption by GCC Country
- Key Growth Metrics for Meat
- Industry Metrics for Meat - GCC
- Industry Metrics for Meat - KSA
- Industry Metrics for Meat - UAE
- Industry Metrics for Meat - RoGCC
- New Meat Product/Service Launches, 2021
- Key Meat Trends, 2021
8. Fruits & Vegetables
- F&V Consumption by GCC Country
- Key Growth Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables
- Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - GCC
- Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - KSA
- Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - UAE
- Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - RoGCC
- New F&V Product/Service Launches, 2021
- Key F&V Trends/Opportunities, 2021
9. Beverages
- Beverage Consumption by GCC Country
- Key Growth Metrics for Beverages
- Industry Metrics for Beverages - GCC
- Industry Metrics for Beverages - KSA
- Industry Metrics for Beverages - UAE
- Industry Metrics for Beverages - RoGCC
- New Product/Service Launches 2021
- Key 2021 Beverages Market Trends/Opportunities
10. Growth Opportunities
- 4 Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Prevalence of eCommerce & Contactless Delivery, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Emergence of Omnichannel Food Consumption
- Growth Opportunity 3: Rise of Private Labels and Portfolio Consolidation
- Growth Opportunity 4: Health and Wellness, 2021
11. Key Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/641vr8