Travelex Insurance Introduces A New Travel Mobile App

OMAHA, Neb., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelex Insurance Services, a travel protection industry leader, introduces Travel On, a new travel app designed to enhance customers’ demand for increased safety and peace of mind.

Available free with the purchase of Travelex’s most popular leisure travel protection plans, Travel On will provide travelers with destination intelligence and travel advice regarding food and water safety, vaccinations, cultural gestures to be aware of, ATM access plus a snapshot of the security assessment of their travel destination using the risk rating feature. For each travel destination, a risk-rating is assigned (1 = low risk to 5 = high risk) along with a breakdown of factors across 6 key areas: crime, security services, civil unrest, terrorism, kidnapping & geo-political.

Real time safety notifications based on a traveler’s location while traveling will inform customers of any active and on-going travel, safety and security-related incidents in their destination country that might impact their travel before or during their trip.

The COVID pandemic has raised travelers’ awareness of the risks associated with travel. Many Americans are anxious yet apprehensive about traveling for the first time since the pandemic hit. Now anyone can use this smartphone app to quickly and easily stay informed and educated on the travel risks and concerns associated with their travel destination.

“The timing is right to introduce the Travel On app with the purchase of a Travelex plan. First and foremost, it will provide meaningful information to our customers before and during their trip, ensuring they always feel secure and connected”, explained Shannon Lofdahl, President & CEO of Travelex Insurance. “This is just the beginning; we plan to continue adding features and functionality based on our customer needs and feedback.”

Travelex Insurance Services is a leading travel insurance provider in the United States with over 55 years combined industry expertise of helping people dream, explore and travel with confidence. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Travelex Insurance Services was founded in 1996 and became a subsidiary of Cover-More Holdings USA, Inc. in November 2016, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Limited (“ZIG”), headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Travelex Insurance Services delivers a wide range of travel protection plans through travel agencies, tour operators, vacation memberships and at travelexinsurance.com.

