Global Medical Imaging Market Report 2021: Monitor Market Factors and Significant Events and Qualitatively Assess Their Industry Impact

The medical imaging and informatics industry semi-annual insights tracker has been introduced to help clients address challenges in a competitive environment.
Covering the diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapies, and imaging informatics segments, the tracker will monitor market factors and significant events and qualitatively assess their industry impact.
The medical imaging and informatics industry is evolving, with vendors launching new products and solutions every other day.
As the reimbursement environment transitions from fee-for-service to value-based payment, vendors' business models and value propositions are changing.
New evidence on the use of specific imaging techniques is influencing changes in the care standard. On a macro level, government policies on reimbursement and regulations tend to impact industry participants' performance if their internal teams delay the strategic actions needed to thrive in this new environment.
Research Highlights
Clinical Trends:
- Disruptive trends impacting the current gold standard
- Trends indicating the clinical adoption of new solutions/products
- Essential announcements from associations, such as the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), European Society of Radiology (ESR), American College of Radiology (ACR), and American College of Cardiology (ACC)
Competition:
- New product launches and capabilities
- Mergers and acquisitions
- United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and Conformite Europeenne (CE) approvals
- Prominent FDA and CE recalls/warnings
Policies and Regulations:
- Introduction of region-specific regulatory approvals
- Reimbursement achievements or setbacks
Event Highlights:
- Major events highlights, covering significant themes derived by studying the messaging and communications, product launches, and product promotions at the event
