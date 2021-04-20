Microlab Passive Components Selected by BMC Otomotiv to Support the Development of Advanced Military Vehicles

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT), announced today that passive components from its Microlab brand were selected by BMC Otomotiv, a leading commercial and defense technology and vehicle manufacturer, to support the development of advanced electronic countermeasure (ECM) technology for military vehicles. The robust range of Microlab diplexers and jumper cables were designed to address unique BMC Otomotiv requirements, delivering high-quality, quickly available solutions tailor-made for their specialized vehicle design needs.



Microlab solutions will contribute specifically to the prototyping of vehicle jamming systems, which prevent radar detection by radiating highly concentrated, interfering radio signals, with future integration into the final design during large-scale deployment. This partnership not only marks the beginning of an extended relationship with BMC Otomotiv but builds a vital foundation for Microlab to address the unique, complex wireless needs within the specialized vehicle industry.

“We are excited to support BMC Otomotiv with the development of sophisticated vehicle-mounted RF jamming equipment by providing flexible, high-performance custom components designed for their unique system design,” says Dino Giordano, VP of Engineering for Microlab. “We look forward to this long-term partnership as well as the continued growth in enabling next-generation wireless systems.”

The robust design of the Microlab JA and JE Series Jumper Cables are ideal for systems that require excellent RF performance and reliability. Microlab BK Series Diplexers efficiently combine and separate signals, minimizing band interaction due to well-isolated inputs while providing minimal insertion loss and low passive intermodulation (PIM). Both product lines offer immense flexibility to meet distinctive requirements and unique system design challenges. The expansion into the automotive industry further strengthens Microlab leadership in developing custom, high-performance RF components for emerging wireless technologies.

- END –

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Investor Contact

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger& Company

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

Marketing Contact

Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com