Shareholders approve all proposals

The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG approved all proposals listed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 20 April 2021.

At the Annual General Meeting of Feintool International Holding AG on 20 April 2021, the shareholders gave the nod to the annual report and annual financial statements for 2020. The proposed waiver of a dividend payment due to the strongly negatively impacted annual results coming from the Covid-19 crisis was also approved.

All Board of Directors members standing for re-election, namely Alexander von Witzleben, Christian Mäder, Dr. Marcus Bollig, Norbert Indlekofer and Heinz Loosli, were confirmed in their positions.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the creation of authorized capital in the amount of 1,000,000 shares, corresponding to 20.3% of the current share capital. Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander von Witzleben confirms: "We are thus creating the prerequisites for being able to quickly exploit market opportunities as they arise".

At a glance

Feintool is an internationally acting technology and market leader in the business area of fineblanking. This technology is characterized by high-quality-standards and cost-effectiveness. The company produces fineblanked goods, formed steel components and punched electro sheet metal products.

As an innovation driver, Feintool is consistently expanding the horizons of these technologies and developing smart solutions to meet customer requirements. Feintool offers complete production of precise fineblanked and formed components as well as punched electro sheet metal products in high volumes for demanding applications in the automotive, industrial and energy industry

The processes used by Feintool are ideally suited to implement automobile industry trends. Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction/sustainability, module variations/platforms and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric drives.

The company, established in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, runs production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan. It is crucial to the company to at all times be geographically close to its customers. Around 2,600 employees and 80 apprentices work globally to develop new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool customers.



