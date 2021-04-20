Medolife Rx Announces Pre-Clinical Results on Escozine Showing Synergistic Effect in Killing Cancer Cells When Combined With Chemotherapy Agents

BURBANK, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today pre-clinical study results showing that the Company’s lead drug candidate Escozine®, when combined with leading chemotherapy agents such as Cyclophosphamide, Etoposide and Cisplatin, has a synergistic effect in killing leukemia and lymphoma cancer cell lines and cancer cells.



The study, which was performed at one of the leading academic cancer research institutions in the United States, was broken into two objectives:

a. to evaluate the chemosensitization of Escozine® in combination with three different chemotherapy agents for the induction of apoptosis, or cell death, in five cancer cell lines: K-562: Human Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML); MEC-1: Human Chronic B Cell Leukemia; NAMALWA: Human Burkitt Lymphoma; RAJI: Human Burkitt Lymphoma, TP53 Wild Type; RAMOS: Human Burkitt Lymphoma, TP53 Mutated

b. to evaluate the chemosensitization of Escozine® in combination with three different chemotherapy agents for the induction of apoptosis, or cell death, in four Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) patients, two at high-risk and two at low-risk levels

The study was designed to determine if Escozine® had a synergistic, additive or antagonistic effect when combined with other chemotherapy agents. The result of both objectives showed that Escozine® had a synergistic effect when combined with the chemotherapy agents, meaning the compounds induce greater apoptosis when given together than the total effects of both compounds alone (the compounds help each other be more effective). The Company considers this result very positive in that its lead drug candidate increased the effectiveness of chemotherapy in killing cancer cells and cancer cell lines. For reference, cell lines are commonly used in in vitro model systems in many drug discovery research programs. They retain most of the genetic properties of the cancer of origin and provide researchers with a source of biological material for experimental purposes.

“Chemotherapy is by far the most used cancer therapeutic and physicians’ main line of defense in curving the second leading cause of death in the world, and we just proved that our drug increases its effectiveness,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “While we have continued to study Escozine’s efficacy in killing cancer cells as a standalone therapeutic, applying it as synergistic medicine to current cancer treatment regimens such as chemotherapy could be the faster route to getting the power of Escozine to cancer patients who need it most. We are humbled to have worked with such a renowned research organization and could not be more excited by these results. After proving that Escozine was able to kill cancer cells and cell lines in up to 95 percent of samples, adding this result to our arsenal of clinical data illustrates the true potential of Escozine as a cancer fighting drug. We hope to use this data to push forward our clinical program on Escozine into human trials in both the United States and the Dominican Republic in short order.”

Escozine® is a polarized solution of the Rhopalurus princeps scorpion peptide owned by Medolife. It is currently undergoing clinical research in the Dominican Republic (DR) as well as the United States for the treatment of cancer and COVID-19. The Company has an exclusive agreement with the Ministry of Health in the DR where it hopes to have a renewed product registration for Escozine® after having conducted safety studies on over 500 patients. Additionally, the Company has an Investigational New Drug (IND) application on Escozine® with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Phil Sands

https://ir.quantrx.com/

818-659-8052

Kyle Porter

medolife@cmwmedia.com

858-264-6600