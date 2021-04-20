electroCore, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with East Agency For Qatar





ROCKAWAY, NJ, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced it has entered into an agreement with East Agency to serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire™ non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) to patients suffering from primary headache disorders in Qatar.

“East Agency is a dedicated healthcare company focusing on high-end technologies and innovations targeting the Qatari market, and the addition of such an innovative technology in electroCore’s nVNS therapy is a matter of pride for us” said Mohammed Abdul Moqeeth, Head of the Medical Division of East Agency. “nVNS therapy can save patients from traumatic situations with no present solutions and it is always exciting to offer solutions rather than just products. East Agency is determined to honor its commitment to establish gammaCore in the region.”

“We are excited to be working with East Agency as we bring our nVNS therapy to the Middle East region initially in the State of Qatar” said Iain Strickland, electroCore’s Vice President of European Operations. “East Agency is experienced in introducing innovative medical technologies within Qatar and we look forward to supporting them in introducing our nVNS therapy, gammaCore Sapphire, in the region.”

The initial term of the agreement is three years, and it contains customary terms and conditions, including minimum purchase commitments.



About East Agency

East Agency was founded in 1997 as a sister concern of AlAli Holdings. The company is privately owned and has diversified business activities marking its presence in almost every sector of the medical industry.

East Agency has been providing quality healthcare services to Qatar in government, Public and Private sectors dealing in Dental, Medical Devices, Hospital consumables, Pharma, Derma, Lab Chemicals and Diagnostic Equipment & Reagents.

For more information, visit http://medical.eastagency.com/about-us.html

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCoreTM

gammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients with: An active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device A metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck An open wound, rash, infection, swelling, cut, sore, drug patch, or surgical scar(s) on the neck at the treatment location

Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients: Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis) Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy) Pediatric Patients (younger than 12 years) Pregnant women Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia







Please refer to the gammaCore Instructions for Use for all of the important warnings and precautions before using or prescribing this product.

