XDD Acquires Lexolution Legal Staffing and Managed Review Services Firm to Expand Service Portfolio

MISSION, Kan., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the acquisition of Lexolution, a legal staffing and managed review services company headquartered in New York, NY.



Lexolution fulfills short to long-term, tailored legal staffing needs from a database of 20,000+ highly-skilled attorneys across multiple fields of expertise including; antitrust, securities, banking and financial services, insurance, government investigations, technology, pharmaceutical, media, manufacturing and healthcare. Through the company’s integrated technology, processes and communications, Lexolution helps clients reduce legal spend while producing exemplary results.

Coupled with the company’s remote managed review services capabilities, Lexolution provides advanced managed review and legal staffing services onsite in multiple locations nationwide, further fueling XDD’s Managed Review Services footprint in key major markets.

Bob Polus, XDD Founder and CEO, states, “As the market demand for remote and onsite managed review services continues to grow, adding Lexolution’s expertise to the XDD services mix further expands our bench depth and breadth. Coupled with their broader legal staffing services, the Lexolution team brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the XDD table as we continue to expand our Managed Review Services in key markets nationwide.”

Scott Krowitz, Principal at Lexolution adds, “We are very excited to join the outstanding team at XDD. For 20 years, clients have relied on Lexolution to provide a high level of dedication, commitment and service excellence. We can now expand our list of offerings under the XDD umbrella while making that same commitment to our clients in a demanding legal environment.”

Lexolution will operate under the XDD brand. For additional information, please visit the XDD Managed Review Services section. American Discovery Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Lexolution in connection with this transaction.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 21 offices throughout the United States, two locations in India and one in the UK. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

Press Contact:

Bob (Max) Lorum

blorum@xactdatadiscovery.com

About Lexolution

Lexolution is a leading provider of temporary contract attorney staffing and managed review services for law firms and corporations. Via optimized technology, processes and communication protocols, Lexolution provides sophisticated legal support with remote and onsite capabilities to produce exemplary results while reducing client litigation costs.

With offices in New York City, Washington, DC, Richmond, Virginia, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Lexolution fulfills tailored legal staffing needs from a database of 20,000+ highly-skilled attorneys across multiple fields of expertise including; antitrust, securities, banking and financial services, insurance, government investigations, technology, pharmaceutical, media, manufacturing and healthcare. Lexolution also has significant staffing capabilities in Denver, South Florida, Baltimore, Chicago, Seattle, Philadelphia and Boston.