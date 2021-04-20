Porsche Centre Markham opens at CF Markville Mall

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Centre Markham, Canada’s newest Porsche dealership, is now open on the site of CF Markville Mall – the first car dealership in Canada fully-integrated with a regional shopping centre. A full-service dealership with new and pre-owned vehicle sales, parts, and service, Porsche Centre Markham is also the latest addition to the portfolio of Toronto-based premium automotive group Pfaff Automotive Partners.



Located at 8590 McCowan Road at the northwest corner of the CF Markville site, Porsche Centre Markham offers customers and fans of the brand incredibly easy access. At Highway 7 and McCowan Rd., it is easily accessible and visible from Highway 407.

One of the first dealerships in the world to feature Porsche’s new global retail architecture, “Destination Porsche,” Porsche Centre Markham spans 53,000 sq.ft., and is designed to be a destination for Porsche owners and prospects, as well as fans of the brand.

Its site is connected directly to CF Markville’s underground and above-ground parking structures, and features pedestrian access – thus making the Porsche brand uniquely accessible and approachable for all Porsche enthusiasts.

In addition to both new and used vehicle sales, Porsche Centre Markham integrates a full parts and service operation, as well as a Porsche Driver’s Selection boutique. Customers needing service have the flexibility of 24/7 pick-up and drop-off with a contactless kiosk, and the dealership has the capacity to accommodate service appointments on short notice.

Porsche Centre Markham is also fully-equipped for the brand’s electrifying future, with dedicated electric vehicle charging stations on-site, as well as an electric vehicle battery repair room, future-proofed for servicing the new Porsche Taycan and future electric Porsche models.

During the Ontario-wide stay-at-home order, Porsche Centre Markham’s sales and service departments are operating on an appointment-only basis, with Porsche parts and boutique items available for curbside pickup. The sales department operates Monday - Thursday : 9:00AM - 7:00PM; Friday : 9:00AM - 6:00PM; and Saturday : 9:00AM - 5:00PM. Parts and service is open Monday - Friday : 8:00AM - 6:00PM; and Saturday : 9:00AM - 4:00PM. Appointments can be booked online at porschecentremarkham.com or by calling 289.661.1588.

About Pfaff Automotive Partners

Pfaff Automotive Partners, a leading Canadian automotive retailer, was founded in 1964. Its brand offering includes Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, MINI, Porsche, McLaren, Singer Vehicle Design, Pagani, BAC Mono, Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, and Automobili Pininfarina automobiles and motorcycles. It has a 50-plus-year racing history across many forms of motorsport. The company also operates Pfaff Tuning, Pfaff Leasing, and Pfaff Autoworks. For more information, please visit www.pfaffauto.com .

