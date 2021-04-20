Lottery.Com Announces Memorandum of Understanding With Voyager Digital, a Licensed Crypto-Asset Brokerage, for Integration of Payments Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading platform that delivers users a safe and secure way to play official lottery games directly from their mobile devices, and Voyager Digital Ltd. (“Voyager”) (CSE: VYGR; OTCQB: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a licensed crypto-asset brokerage that provides investors with an app and platform to invest in and trade crypto assets, today announced that the parties executed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”). The MOU establishes an agreement to enable Lottery.com users to generate payment transactions through the Voyager payment platform.



“Lottery.com is committed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to the lottery and real money gaming industry,” said Tony DiMatteo, CEO and Co-Founder of Lottery.com. “We are excited to offer our users access to a burgeoning financial system while we drive growth and diversity for Lottery.com. We look forward to working together with Voyager to continue pioneering blockchain solutions by leveraging the resources, strengths, and talent of both companies and their offerings.”

“This new partnership highlights the growing integration of digital assets as currency for purchases, and further illustrates the power of Voyager’s retail-focused platform as a robust tool to reach the masses,” said Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager. “Once launched, users will have the ability to use their crypto assets for Lottery.com transactions, including games or lottery tickets. Voyager seeks to drive the adoption of cryptocurrency, and our ongoing commitment to innovation makes Voyager a natural partner for online and offline companies looking to add crypto payments to their business.”

About Lottery.com

AutoLotto, Inc. doing business as Lottery.com is an online platform that provides users with a safe and secure platform to play official lottery games directly from their mobile devices, offering state-sanctioned U.S. lottery products to participants within the United States and around the world. Lottery.com’s proprietary blockchain technology maintains an accurate ledger of each transaction, while reducing the opportunity for fraudulent activity.

On February 22, 2021, Lottery.com entered into a definitive agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (“Trident”) (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) to become a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market. Trident and the Company published an investor presentation on a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed business combination, which is publicly available on the SEC’s website www.sec.gov and is also posted to Trident’s and Lottery.com’s respective websites or accessible here .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager Platform provides its customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router as well as a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

