Houseworks Announces Michael Trigilio as New CEO

BOSTON, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Trigilio has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of HouseWorks, one of the nation’s largest independent home care companies. He succeeds Andrea Cohen, who founded and led HouseWorks since 1999. Cohen will remain integrally involved in the company as Vice-chair and will continue to enhance HouseWorks’ reputation and growth through her extensive community and policy involvement.

Trigilio comes to HouseWorks with over 25 years’ operating experience in the home care industry. Previously, Trigilio served as CEO of Associated Home Care and grew it into one of the largest home care companies in Massachusetts prior to its sale in 2016. In 2016, Trigilio became President of the Personal Care division at Amedisys, overseeing the operations, acquisitions, and strategic direction of its Personal Care division from 2016-2020. Trigilio brings a data-driven, innovative approach to home care as well as operations-focused leadership.

“I am extremely excited to join HouseWorks and work with the talented and dedicated team of Caregivers and staff who deliver outstanding care to our clients each and every day. I believe that HouseWorks is uniquely positioned for rapid growth, technological innovation, best-in-class service delivery, and expansion into new markets whether organically or through acquisitions,” Trigilio said. “The recruitment, training and retention of quality professional Caregivers will continue to be the core value of HouseWorks. Caregivers are the heart of home care, and our caregivers will see an even greater commitment to their support, training, and career advancement.”

Since 1999, Cohen and the HouseWorks team built one of the largest, independent private home care companies in the country. Over the past several years, HouseWorks has expanded its footprint into several new markets, launched a suite of specialized dementia services, introduced a career advancement plan for professional Caregivers and led an industry-acclaimed COVID-19 response.

“I am so pleased that Mike is joining HouseWorks at this exciting time for the company and our industry,” Cohen said. “His deep industry experience and unique skill set are ideal for continuing HouseWorks’ growth and innovation. I look forward to working with Mike and continuing to have an impactful role in the growth of the Company that I founded over 20 years ago.”

Richard Barasch, Chairman and Principal Investor in HouseWorks, commented: “The leadership transition is an important advance for the company. Under Andrea’s guidance, HouseWorks became a nationally recognized leader in personalized, in-home care. We look forward to having her continue to share her industry knowledge and vision as Founder & Vice-Chair. Mike is a proven leader with a solid track record of scaling home care businesses. Given the significant industry tailwinds and strong executive leadership, HouseWorks is ideally positioned for years of robust growth.”

